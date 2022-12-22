Pak Anti-Terrorism Court Extends Pretrial Detention of Suspects in Imran Khan Bombing Case Until January 3





A counterterrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday extended until January 3 the pretrial detention of the main suspect and his accomplice in the failed November 3 attack on ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police brought prime suspect Muhammad Naveed to ATC Gujranwala with his accomplice Muhammad Waqas in high security, according to a court official.

ATC returned the two suspects to the custody of the Joint Investigation Team for 13 days for questioning.

“Police presented suspect Waqas to ATC for the first time after his recent arrest for a tweet,” the official told PTI.

He said Waqas tweeted on November 3, saying “something big is going to happen today at Imran Khan’s rally.” Later, he deleted the tweet.

“Waqas is a relative of prime suspect Naveed,” he said.

Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area ( about 150 km from Lahore), where he was leading the march against the Shehbaz Sharif government to press for snap polls.

In an interaction with foreign media earlier this week, Khan said: “I am alive today thanks to the sacrifice of a worker from my party who stopped the prime suspect (Naveed) from targeting my head. When we ducked after the fire, another volley of bullets passed over our heads by another shooter.” Khan, 70, had accused Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of the ISI spy agency of plotting to assassinate him.

Punjab police had registered FIR in connection with Khan’s assassination attempt, but did not mention ‘high profile suspects’, including senior ISI official Khan held responsible for the assassination attempt. ‘offensive.

Khan dismissed the FIR, saying without naming Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and the head of ISI’s counterintelligence wing, Major General Faisal in the FIR, that it is just a “trash can”.

Punjab Police said they caught Naveed at the crime scene and confessed to his crime. Naveed in his confessional statement said he wanted to kill Khan as music was being played during Azan time during his long walk.

Indirectly blaming the powerful military establishment, Khan had said: “I wonder if as a former Prime Minister of Pakistan I cannot register an FIR in connection with the attack on me and other workers in the PTI, what will happen to the common man.” He claimed that Naveed was a trained shooter and that another shooter had opened fire on him from another direction.

The JIT has so far recorded statements from police officers and PTI workers who were present near Khan at the time of the attack on him.

Khan is recovering from his injuries and is currently residing at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

