Musra volunteer Jokowi puts Airlangga among top presidential candidates





Many issues on the national agenda and people’s hopes are expressed in Musra’s agenda. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID,JAKARTA – The Indonesian People’s Conference (Musra) for Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Volunteers in East Nusa Tenggara and West Sulawesi has been concluded. The names of the general chairman of the Golkar party, Airlanggar Hartarto and the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo are perched in the first places. At Musra in West Sulawesi (Sulbar), Airlangga Hartarto is number one with 23.23%, Ganjar Pranowo 22.57%, Prabowo Subianto 10.46%, Moeldoko 10.13%, Anies Baswedan 8.07%, Ridwan Kamil 6.34%, Puan Maharani 5.60%, AHY 3.46%, Sandiaga Uno. 3.30%, Muhaimin Iskandar 3.05% and others 3.79%. Interestingly, the number one presidential candidate for Musra in NTT is still Joko Widodo. Jokowi ranks first with 39.18%, followed by Ganjar Pranowo 34.31%, Airlangga Hartarto 8.14%, Mahfud MD 4.03%, Moeldoko 3.43%, Prabowo Subianto 3.19%, Sandiaga Uno 1 , 59%, Anies Baswedan 1.26%, AH 1.01. percent, and the others 2.01 percent. Regarding Jokowi’s name, which is still and is number one, Indonesian Musra Steering Committee Chairman Andi Gani Nena Wea “Pak Jokowi, number one of NTT. We don’t want to hide it, it’s the Democracy E-voter Musra will write the name, he is not given a choice “Maybe in NTT he is really loved,” he told reporters, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Andi Gani said the appearance of Jokowi’s name does not mean that Musra violated the constitution. Musra only tried to record what people were saying. He also said that all the results of this Musra were forwarded to Jokowi. Later, during the Musra peak which is expected to take place in February and which the President will attend, the top five presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be announced. “But it is impossible for Pak Jokowi to be at the top at the top of Musra later. He is only the number one Musra in Bandung, West Java and Musra in NTT. So, don’t worry, we obey the constitution, but we also can’t not register the votes of the people. Meanwhile, for the post of cawapres, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD is back to lead the post of Vice Presidential Candidate (cawapres). The name of the former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) is now the choice of Jokowi volunteers at several Musra events, another name that always appears is the President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Arsjad Rasjid who is also regularly included in the ranks of top Indonesian Musra cawapres. “Mr Mahfud MD and Arsjad Rasjid throughout Musra are still in the position of choice of the people and Jokowi’s volunteers as vice-presidential candidates,” Andi Gani said. Andi Gani said that for the vice-presidential candidate of Musra NTT, Mahfud MD was in the lead with 14.51%. This is followed by Moeldoko 14.1%, Airlangga Hartarto 12.00%, Erick Thohir 10.74%, Victor Laiskodat 10.57%, Sandiaga Uno 9.98%, Arsjad Rasjid 6.46%, Sri Mulyani 6.29%, Ridwan Kamil 5.79%, Andika Perkasa 5.54% and others 4.11%. . Meanwhile, for vice-presidential candidate Musra Sulbar, Mahfud MD was leading with 21.25%, Sandiaga Uno 20.01%, Moeldoko 18.69%, Ridwan Kamil 10.62, Arsjad Rasjid 7, 16, Erick Thohir 6.75%, Andika Perkasa 5.93%, Syahrul Yasin Limpo 4.20%, Muhaimin Iskandar 2.55%, Danny Pomanto 1.40% and the others 1.89%. Andi Gani added that Musra Indonesia would become a benchmark for political parties. One of them is the Labor Party, which has confirmed that it will use Musra’s results as a benchmark to support the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates. “We will continue our political safari after the peak of the February Musra. There were several parties before that,” he said. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Indonesian Musra organizing committee, Panel Barus, said that apart from the names of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, many issues on the national agenda and the people’s hopes were expressed in Musra’s agenda. The Group added that the next closest program to Musra is in Surabaya, East Java, which will be held on January 15 next year. “Like good education and health. It’s most widely discussed. Also about intolerance,” the Group said.

