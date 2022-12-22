Chinese dissident Wei Jingsheng talks about Xi Jinping and the “Thick Black Theory” – HotAir

Yesterday, Politico magazine published Matt Pottinger’s lengthy interview with Chinese pro-democracy activist Wei Jingsheng. Wei grew up as a committed communist, but over time became convinced that communism was wrong and became a leader of the pro-democracy movement. This ultimately landed him in prison for 18 years.

The interview begins with Wei’s youth living in a “leadership complex” just before the Chinese Revolution. One of his neighbors was a child named Xi Jinping who Wei’s younger brother was close to. He has some interesting stories to tell about Xi’s personal story.

My father is not as high level as [his dad]. But even though Xi Jinping didn’t live in the same compound as me, he knew my little brother. Because they were the same age, they were good friends. I didn’t hear much about his actions when he was young. When he was young, he seemed rather reckless. He gave a reckless impression. And he was pretty smart, but he didn’t like to read. That’s the impression I got from my little brother. They were relatively close… Later, the Cultural Revolution began. At the time, I still believed in Marxism. I believed Chairman Mao was right, was great, and this and that. Later, during the Cultural Revolution, we became the first group of Red Guards. But in just a few months, we were betrayed by Mao Zedong and Jiang Qing. Suddenly it seemed to us that we were no longer revolutionary, but anti-revolutionary. Moreover, the parents of many of our classmates have become anti-revolutionaries. So after the betrayal there was a little movement among us young people, a movement to find out if Chairman Mao was wrong, if he had deviated from the path of Marx and Lenin. So during this period, including when we were sent to the countryside, we read many more books by Marx, the complete works of Marx and Engels, the works of Lenin. We read it carefully and thought about it carefully. It was then that I realized the error was not made by Mao Zedong, the error was rooted in Marx. You cannot use the most hideous and violent means to build a beautiful society. It’s contradictory. That’s when I realized, that was when I walked away from communism, when I didn’t think communism was good anymore. Of course, the many starvation deaths I witnessed in the countryside were also a catalyst for me to change my mind.

As for Xi Jinping, Wei thinks he was probably also skeptical of Marxism at that time simply because most people of his age and background seemed to think along the same lines. But that seemed to change over time. Wei suggests that his change of heart was likely related to the fact that he was rising as a leader within the system and therefore it no longer made sense to criticize him. But Pottinger pushed that back a bit, arguing that Xi certainly seems like a true believer in some of his speeches.

I must say that I have read a lot of speeches by Xi Jinping. I have read the speeches that were not made public immediately, those that were addressed to the Central Committee of the Communist Party, as opposed to those that he gave when addressing a crowd in Davos, for example , when addressing a foreign crowd. When you look at the self-talk, I have to say that I can always get the impression that he’s a committed Leninist, that he’s a communist, that he’s not pretending.

But Wei doesn’t believe it. He thinks these speeches are written for Xi and say everything he is supposed to say as leader of the Communist Party. But in reality, Wei thinks Xi’s only real commitment is power and the means to retain it, something he says the Chinese call the “Thick Black Theory”.

Speaking of his stuff, first, once you become a leader, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have an ideology. Your assistants will write one for you. They will invent it for you… I don’t know exactly, but judging from her actions now, her family upbringing might have mainly consisted of knowing what persecution her family suffered during the inter-party struggles, why she was persecuted, and how she was persecuted. He could have been mainly exposed to such things. And being in power might have awakened those memories. He slowly practiced these methods during his long tenure as a public servant. The Chinese call it the Thick Black Theory. It’s about how to deal with others, how to plot against others, and how to bully others. He’s probably getting more adept at it with all the practice. So the political trickery he uses, the one that Stalin and Mao Zedong use to oppress and persecute people, is maybe a kind of [ideology]the kind he adopts.

Finally, they talk about Xi’s future. Now that he has won a third term as president and does not seem to have any intention of stepping down in the future, will he rule for life? Here, Wei thinks Xi isn’t as unassailable as he seems. Chinese bureaucrats may be afraid to challenge him directly, but they have ways of not following his example.

Holding office without credibility will not lead to obedience. Chinese officials are very adept at disobeying without getting caught. There is a Chinese saying, there are policies from above, and there are countermeasures from below. They have different ways of handling it. When others don’t trust you, when you have no credibility and receive no acceptance, you’re in big trouble. Your commands might not be executed at all.

I hope he’s right about that. Some Chinese showed a bit of strength when they protested and demanded an end to zero COVID. And it looks like they won that battle. Hopefully this won’t be the last time they stand up to Xi Jinping.