COVID-19 alert: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting and discuss coronavirus situation today





Outbreak of COVID-19 in China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to review India’s coronavirus situation. India has so far reported three cases of Omicron BF.7 variant. Two cases have been reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha. Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the global health watchdog was very concerned about the COVID-19 situation in China. The WHO chief said the agency needed detailed information on the severity of the disease, hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) support needs to make a detailed assessment. Infections have risen in the world’s second-largest economy and projections suggest China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year. Not only China, but countries like the United States, Brazil, Japan and South Korea have also reported an increase in coronavirus cases. For this reason, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Mandaviya urged citizens to adopt COVID-friendly behavior such as wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. Also read: COVID-19 resurgence: Will we need another fourth dose of vaccine? He said, Given the rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I ordered everyone involved to be vigilant and step up surveillance. We are ready to handle any situation. The Center called on states to step up genome sequencing and heighten vigilance to combat the spread of the virus. Random tests on samples of international passengers from China and other relevant countries will be carried out at airports. Mandaviya said: “This would facilitate the implementation of appropriate public health measures. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all COVID-19 positive case samples and proactively track variants through the INSACOG network, ensuring rapid detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country. Also read: COVID-19 resurgence: Will we need another fourth dose of vaccine?

