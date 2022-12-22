Still more to do to cut red tape between UK and EU, says government minister





Brexit The government will continue its efforts to cut red tape between the UK and EU, a deputy minister has said, amid warnings that a significant number of businesses are still struggling with the Brexit deal . The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) are calling on the government to re-examine how trade with Europe can be improved, two years after Boris Johnson struck a deal. The trade organization has warned that Brexit is not helping its members grow or increase sales. Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer told Times Radio the government could always do more to reduce trade friction. The UK’s Brexit deal came after years of often tense negotiations between London and Brussels, with the economic impact of the UK’s exit remaining a divisive issue. Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit had had a significant negative impact on trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU businesses. Shevaun Haviland, chief executive of the BCC (Yui Mok/AP) Shevaun Haviland, chief executive of the BCC, called for an honest dialogue on improving trade relations between the UK and the EU. Businesses feel like they are banging their heads against a brick wall as nothing has been done to help them, nearly two years after the initial agreement on the ACT. The longer the current problems go unchecked, the more EU traders go elsewhere and the greater the damage, she said. The body is calling for an additional agreement with the EU that could eliminate or reduce the complexity of food exports for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as a Norwegian-style agreement that would exempt small businesses from having to have a representative tax for VAT in the EU. Among a number of proposals, it also calls for side deals with the EU and member states to allow UK businesses to travel longer and work in Europe. The BCC, echoing the concerns of other business groups, has urged the government to reach an agreement on the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. Of course, there is always more we can do to try to smooth the passage of trade. Were very keen to do so, Mr Spencer said, when pressed by concerns from the BCC. He said the UK had made progress, citing an increase in the number of seasonal worker visas available in the horticulture industry next year. Were a free and open trading nation. We want to work closely with our colleagues in the EU, we want to try to reduce that bureaucracy if there is any on their side of the channel, so of course we want to keep those trade channels open both ways. Ms Haviland suggested that businesses want politicians to move away from the debates of the past and find ways to trade more freely. This means an honest dialogue on how we can improve our trade relations with the EU. With a recession looming, we need to remove the shackles that are holding our exporters back so they can play their part in the UK’s economic recovery, she said. If we don’t do this now, the UK’s long-term competitiveness could be seriously damaged. It’s no coincidence that in the first 15 months of the TCA, we stopped selling 42% of all the different products we used to sell. There are clearly structural issues built into the ACT that can only be resolved after it is revised in 2026. Hilary Benn, Labor MP and co-chair of the UK Trade and Business Affairs Commission, called on the government to prioritize facilitating trade flows between UK and EU businesses. Since Brexit, UK businesses have been grappling with new red tape, costs and bureaucratic customs checks, he said. With it in the throes of a cost of living crisis, it is imperative that the government now prioritize facilitating trade with Europe by removing the barriers created by their unworkable deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2022/12/22/always-more-to-do-on-cutting-uk-eu-red-tape-says-government-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos