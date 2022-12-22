Turkey plans to become a global natural gas hub





By News Center With energy sector initiatives, Turkey aims to become a global hub for determining natural gas benchmark prices, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. “Our goal is to transform our country into a global center where the benchmark price of natural gas is determined as soon as possible,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a ceremony marking the completion of a gas expansion project. an underground gas storage facility near Istanbul. The northwestern region of the country, Trakya, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, will become a particularly important hub for natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the growing capacity of LNG and underground gas storage, he added during the event in Silivri. Erdogan added that Ankara is in contact with Moscow, a major producer and exporter of natural gas, stressing that they will take the necessary steps to make Turkey an energy hub. Underlining the importance of storage facilities as European countries face the prospect of energy shortages, Erdogan said that with the expansion, the Silivri underground natural gas storage facility is now the largest of Europe with a capacity of 4.6 billion cubic meters (bcm). With the expansion, total natural gas storage capacity increased by almost 50% in the underground facility, with the amount of gas stored increasing from 3.2 billion m3 to 4.6 billion m3 at the end of the year, he added. Stating that they have supplied natural gas to nearly 85% of the population in 703 localities in 81 provinces, Erdogan added: We have discovered the largest natural gas reserve in our country, 540 billion cubic meters, in the black Sea. We are working feverishly to get this natural gas to our national grid. At the same time, we work day and night to share the good news of new discoveries with our nation. A similar development is taking place in the field of oil exploration and production. We both drill new wells and check old wells and bring them into production. Hopefully, we will increase our daily oil production to 100,000 barrels in a short period of time, and then continue on our way to greater discoveries and productions. The facility alone “will be able to meet a quarter of the demand even in the most intensive consumption (periods) of our country,” Erdogan said, adding that up to 45 million cubic meters gas can be injected into the Silivri Underground. natural gas storage facility in a single day. Turkey will continue to take all measures to keep at bay the problems caused by the global energy crisis in Europe in the short and medium term, and the problems that will slow down long-term development goals, Erdogan stressed. Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed how the countries are working together to build a natural gas hub in Turkey’s Trakya region. After talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this year, Erdogan announced that Ankara and Moscow would work together to build a natural gas hub in Trakya after a proposal from Russia. Last year, Turkey’s natural gas demand reached 60 billion cubic meters. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

