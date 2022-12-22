Indonesia to ban bauxite export from June 2023 | World





Indonesia is one of the largest bauxite suppliers in the world, with China being its main customer. (Photo: Bloomberg) Indonesia is one of the largest bauxite suppliers in the world, with China being its main customer. (Photo: Bloomberg) Jakarta (VNA) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Dec. 21 confirmed an export ban on bauxite, the main source of aluminum ore, from June next year to encourage domestic processing. According to the US Geological Survey, Indonesia is the world’s sixth largest producer of bauxite and has the fifth largest reserves. The country is China’s third largest supplier of bauxite, behind Guinea and Australia. The timing of the ban is in line with the current Indonesian mining law, which stipulates that the export of other unprocessed minerals such as copper will also be stopped. However, President Joko Widodo did not specify the timing of the export ban on other raw minerals. Previously, Indonesia had banned the export of coal and palm oil for a short period, causing weeks of uncertainty in markets that consume these products. Joko said on bauxite ban aims to replicate Indonesia’s success in developing nickel processing after it stopped exporting its raw form in January 2020, which helped attract foreign investors, mainly from China, to build smelters local. According to IndonesiaAccording to customs data, China imported 17.8 million tons of bauxite from Indonesia in 2021 and 17.98 million tons in the first 11 months of this year, accounting for about 15.6 percent of total imports. ./. ANV

