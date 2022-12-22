Congress wants to pin Modi on the China issue. He’s got the wrong end of the stick

RAhul Gandhi, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has stepped up his attack on the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the border dispute with China. Congress has accused Prime Minister Modi of failing to name and humiliating China for its military-backed border diplomacy. Gandhi and his party leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, P. Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, are doing their best to urge Modi and his Cabinet colleagues to engage in the debate, inside and outside Parliament, on the border dispute between India and China. . Even Junior Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate Tells Modi Not To Be Afraid And Speak In Front Of China Dariye Mat, spoke in front of China.

But the Modi government and the BJP have so far refused to take the bait.

They are cautious and cleverly deflecting the Chinese border issue as they feel they are on a strong wicket vis-à-vis Congress. A powerful BJP leader told me off the record: Congress is so belligerent and harsh. Now expect reactions too.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made statements in parliament, but Congressman Jairam Ramesh pursued the matter by questioning the government on the lack of certain actions.

During the current parliamentary session, Nehrus’ memories came alive. The Modi government will not allow China to Charcha, a senior BJP leader has said, adding that Modi is not Nehru.

On October 12, 1962, Nehru told reporters that he had ordered the Indian army “to liberate our territory on the northeastern border”, which China misinterpreted as India’s declaration of war. against her. Nehru was drawn into the debate over the border dispute and the Chinese eventually took advantage of this to defeat India in the 1962 war.

No room for debate now

The energy in Congress stems from the Prime Ministers’ remarks at the all-party meeting on China on June 19, 2020, when Modi said: Na koi vehicle hamari seems mein ghus aaya hai(No one intruded and no one intruded, and no message was captured by anyone). The remarks were broadcast live on television. Since then, Congress has wanted to establish in parliament that China benefited from Modis’ statement, which the party says weakened India’s position in negotiations over serious border transgressions.

The Prime Minister’s Office later issued a clarification on Modis’ statement, but it appears that Congress wants to settle scores over the Nehru-era China chapter.

With so many diplomatic bullets in the air in the Indo-Pacific region, the government cannot find the right time to debate the border issue. In the changing world order when the Russian-Ukrainian war is underway, when China witnesses new Covid threats, when India tries to balance the positions of Russia, China and the United States to his advantage, when the Taiwan issue is hot and under acute global attention and as the world struggles to emerge from post-Covid economic problems, this conservative Modi government is very unlikely to show leniency in responding at the request of Congress.

More after Rahul Gandhis use of the term peet rahe (beat) for the Chinese soldiers without adding that the Indian soldiers held their ground and forced them to retreat and Kharge comparing PM Modi to a mouse, the government had the excuse of rejecting the request of the Congress.

The truth is that even without Rahul’s blunder, the government is too strong to let Congress set the agenda in parliament and would not have accepted the debate.

Vo zamana gaya, said a senior BJP official when asked why ministers could not meet Congress and other opposition leaders behind the scenes and brief them. In UPA government, we used to fix matches and meet with opposition leaders and calm them days before parliamentary debate on sensitive issues was scheduled, says former government minister UPA while discussing the merits of the debate in Parliament.

In Nehrus’ time, debates took place on the floor of the House, not on social media. Now memes, short videos, tweets and racy bytes can be edited out of context of any statements or remarks from either side and made viral even before any supposed meeting between ministers and congressional leaders ends. India’s armed forces will be the unintended victims on social media if debate or banter becomes an excuse to score points. No one trusts anyone in New Delhi’s no-holds-barred politics anymore. The severance of formal relations is more between Congress and the government. Other important parties are either openly or secretly in communication with the government. Congress is raking in this issue also because it wants Modi to face the facts before using India’s G20 leadership to boost his global reach.

According to data tabled in parliament, there were more than 400 border violations by the PLA in 2015. It rose to 600 in 2019 on the 3,488 km long Indo-China border. When Congress demands an urgent debate in Parliament, it certainly seems legitimate and serious, because the citizens of a democracy have a right to know it, but it is a matter with too many historical contexts.

And who doesn’t realize that Congress knows this game better than the BJP? They had complete, sole and unbroken control of this most historic and unresolved border dispute between India and China from 1947-1977, 1980-89, 1991-96 and 2004-2014. Shivsankar Menon and many other dignitaries are familiar with the 54-year history of Congress government in dealing with China. This massive institutional memory of relations with China gives them an advantage that no other party has.

Congressional leaders have done it all and seen much more.

Border unrest is not much different in 2022 from 2013 when Congress was in power.

Congress is holding the wrong end of the stick

After 1962, it is a known reality that all governments in New Delhi were politically vulnerable, at all times, when PLA soldiers messed up at the border. The Himalayan border area has been a theater where little skits have unfolded without bloodshed, but it makes headlines and fuels domestic politics when border actions, routine or serious, are disclosed or when one of the stakeholders decides to make it public for its own benefit. Beijing has gained the upper hand because public sensitivity on the issue and the vulnerability of leaders in New Delhi is much higher than in Beijing. The Modi government is trying to change this psychological leverage that China uses and values.

The Chinese want to keep the tension simmering over low heat to its exclusive advantage.

Many retired senior army officers would attest that for decades they had two types of reports of hundreds of local level fighting and clashes on the Indo-China border. One through formal channels and another through informal channels. On the border area, the GOC in command never liked the clashes because it would be made responsible to the army staff. Maintaining peace and tranquility have been the political goals of both sides for some decades. The agreement on maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC established standard operating procedures and stood the test of time, but thanks to it China bought time and continued to develop strategic infrastructure on its side of the border much faster than India.

The BJP makes it a big political issue that the Congress government did not develop infrastructure in the border areas faster when the borders were relatively peaceful as the Chinese wanted. This is precisely the bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress. The weak link in Congress in its handling of the border dispute is AK Antonys’ statement to parliament in 2013. He admitted that previous governments believed that no development in border areas was the best defense against China.

The BJP believes that Congress’s soft approach to China to keep the borders calm has been exploited by China to develop infrastructure on its side of the border areas. It’s debatable, however. The Congress strategy was a requirement of the world trends of that time. This reflected Indian priorities at the time.

While raking in the border dispute with China, Congress is holding its sights too high when challenging Modi over his core identity. Modi has invested his whole life in building his nationalist image. Admittedly, clashes between Galwan and Tawang are not normal, and it’s also undeniable that China is flexing its muscles and Modi has a lot to answer for. But, instead of Chinese digressions, Congress should have demanded a debate on national security issues. The government gets away with it easily, probably because the opposition is dubbing the demand with emphasis on the status of the Indo-China border the historic dispute that is not a fabrication of the Modi government.

In the past, all attempts to settle border disputes have failed. The two sides have not given their official claims to the entire border, and official maps have not been exchanged. The struggle between the government and the Congress is most unfortunate because, as Jaishankar said in Parliament, today we have a deployment of the Indian army on the Chinese border that we never had. It is done in order to counter the Chinese deployment which has been massively intensified since 2020.

As China increasingly uses its military might to assert its territorial claims, India will need to increase spending by billions of dollars to defend itself at the expense of its development goals. This is why the debate in Parliament to nab Modi can wait.

Sheela Bhatt is a senior journalist based in Delhi. She tweets @sheela2010. Views are personal.

