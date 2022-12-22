Hopeless and dejected, Britain is the new France

It’s the season to be merry, unless you live in Britain. An Ipsos poll last week suggested there is widespread pessimism in the UK about the year ahead. Six in ten Britons expect food shortages in 2023, 57% think their personal finances are unlikely to improve and two-thirds fear a general strike.

Britain’s unhappiness has grown in recent years. According to the data released last month by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the use of antidepressants in Britain soared, with only Iceland and Portugal among 18 European countries having higher consumption. In 2010, 54 out of 1,000 people in Britain were taking antidepressants, a figure that has doubled to 108 in 2020; on the other hand, French consumption remained stable at 53 per 1,000.

One thing is certain, the spirit of 2012 has long since evaporated. Has it only been a decade since Britain hosted the Summer Olympics, a golden year when the world came to London to celebrate? The motto of the Games was Inspire a Generation and the boys and girls took it to heart, as Team GB showed what could be achieved with ambition, focus and drive.

And now, look at this generation. One in ten intend never to start working and a third think they will never achieve their life’s ambition.

In an article on Coffee House last week titled Britain’s youngsters giving up hope, John Oxley described a generation that has soured on under-40 ambition [are] drifts towards professional apathy.

The most popular Marc Galeotti

Putin dreams of a more powerful army

Who can blame them? Millions of people are leaving college in debt and now face the highest taxes in decades, real wages falling at record rates, and the Herculean task of climbing the housing ladder. What to be happy about?

Certainly not the England football team, who once again failed to give the nation a boost after their meek quarter-final exit against France.

It was perhaps fitting that it was France who killed England’s dreams of World Cup glory for another four years; in 2005, Britain beat the French for the right to host the 2012 Games, a loss that was not well received in Paris.

How we Brits dominated our grumpy Gallic neighbours, not just back then, but right up to the Olympics. the Daily mail reported in 2012 that France had been more sulky than usual because they were still very badly that London beat Paris to host the 2012 Games. The medal table was the final insult, Frances won 35 medals eclipsed by the GB 65 team.

It drives the French crazy, laughed David Cameron when asked in an interview about the success of British cyclists in the Olympics and Tour de France that year.

It was not the first time that the Prime Minister made fun of the French. The month before the Olympics, he sparked a diplomatic row when he announced he would roll out the red carpet to French movers seeking sanctuary with Francois Hollande. Elected president in May 2012, the socialist had declared in the campaign that his enemy was the world of finance, and he proved it with the introduction of a marginal tax bracket of 75% for annual incomes above 1 million.

It wasn’t just the wealthy who raised the sticks; tens of thousands of young people crossed the Channel, an exodus that caught the eye from New York Times in 2014. One of the French people interviewed by the newspaper explained that in London, there is this positive attitude and the feeling that everything is possible.

How the Tories mocked France’s left-wing madness. During a business trip to Delhi in November 2012, London Mayor Boris Johnson joked that judging by French hostility towards Indian steelmaker Lakshmi Mittal, the sans culottes seem to have captured the government! You know what to do, Boris thundered, come to London, come to the business capital of the world at the forefront of all the big growth companies of the 21st century.

French bashing has become de rigueur for British politicians and business leaders. Few were as scathing as Andy Street, the managing director of John Lewis, who in October 2014 described France as ossified, hopeless and broken down, a country where nothing works and, worse, no one cares. care.

An outraged President Hollande decided enough was enough and sent his Prime Minister across the Channel with a demand that Britain stop bashing France. Manuel Valls arrived in London with the rising star of the Hollandes administration, the 37-year-old economy minister, Emmanuel Macron. The couple insisted that France was pro-business and Macron a former Rothschild banker, as highlighted in British media, promised that our [economic] the model is coming to an end. We must reform the country, for the good of the country.

Since becoming president in 2017, Macron has had a harder time reforming France than he expected, despite making the country more attractive to business than his predecessor. Within months of taking office, Macron slashed wealth tax and corporate tax rates have steadily dropped from 33% to 25%. Last week, the French government adopted a budget for 2023 which provides an 8 billion tax cut for companies.

In Britain, the corporate tax rate has moved in the opposite direction, and last month Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that it would drop in April from 19% to 25%; the The telegraph of the day could barely bring himself to acknowledge that due to Hunts’ corporate tax raid, British shareholders will now be worse off than the French.

Get a free bottle of Pol Roger When you give a year of The viewer for only 99 TO CLAIM





Conservative Britain is no longer friendly to business, nor is it particularly friendly to its young people. More and more ambitious Britons in their 20s are doing what ambitious young French people did a decade ago and heading to countries where they believe they have a better chance of fulfilling their potential.

France remains a country afflicted with many economic and social problems, but the days when Britain could mock her as sclerotic, hopeless and depressed are long gone.

Britain is the new France minus the decent football team.