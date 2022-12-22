Vietnam, Indonesia aim for $15 billion bilateral trade target

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo

The two leaders therefore affirmed that they held extremely fruitful talks and agreed on many important contents of cooperation as part of efforts to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level.

The two heads of state affirmed that the joint strategic partnership has overcome many challenges and is more and more reliable, as the economic cooperation is getting stronger and stronger.

President Phuc said that with bilateral trade turnover reaching $11.6 billion in 2021, a figure that is two years ahead of schedule, bilateral trade could reach $13 billion this year.

The two sides agreed to rapidly increase the bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion dollars in the coming time, with the two countries set to celebrate 10 years of strategic partnership next year, thus opening a new page in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen the exchange of high-level visits, effectively implement cooperation mechanisms and joint committee on bilateral relations.

In addition, they also agreed to implement the signed cooperation agreements, define an action plan to fully and comprehensively realize the 2024-2028 strategic partnership.

They will seek to promote the two countries’ trade relations with the aim of ensuring steady growth, reaching the target of US$15 billion and above by 2028 to achieve a more balanced and sustainable direction.

They agreed to create favorable conditions under which companies of the two countries can diversify investment areas and develop the digital economy, digital transformation, green economy, renewable energy, tourism, services and increase the flights.

The two sides will strengthen their cooperation in the fields of national defense, security, maritime issues, people-to-people exchanges and connections between localities and businesses.

Indonesian President Widodo proposed that Vietnam create optimal conditions for Indonesian goods to be exported to the Vietnamese market, especially agricultural products, and agree to promote investment ties between the two nations.

The Indonesian President then expressed his great appreciation for the Vietnamese people’s trust in Indonesian companies based in Vietnam in multiple fields. Indonesia has so far poured about US$600 million into 101 projects across the country.

He also applauded the Vietnamese government’s commitments to address the problems faced by Indonesian financiers, helping to scale up new investments in the future.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of clean energy and renewable energy, as well as to sign an agreement between the two countries on cooperation in the fields of energy and minerals.

This will help promote the development of solar energy, hydrogen technology and smart grids, he said, while welcoming companies from both countries for effective cooperation, especially in the field of motorcycles. electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries.

President Widodo also said the two sides were of the same mind on increasing tourism cooperation, striving to return to the same level as before the pandemic. The two countries will finalize plans to open new routes between Da Nang and Java, while also increasing flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta.

On international and regional issues, President Phuc and his Indonesian counterpart agreed to strengthen cooperation in regional and international forums, especially those of ASEAN and the UN, as well as share their views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including the East Sea.

Vietnam and Indonesia will work together to promote a united and self-reliant ASEAN, strengthen the central role of the regional bloc and uphold ASEAN’s common position on the East Sea. This will be part of broader efforts to ensure peace, safety, security and freedom of navigation and overflight based on international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) .

The two leaders also said they discussed Indonesia’s priorities for the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship year.

President Phuc commended Indonesia for successfully fulfilling the role of G20 Chair in 2022 and pledged to strongly support Indonesia to successfully assume the role of ASEAN Chair in the year. next with the theme “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth”.