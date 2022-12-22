Mask up in crowded places, step up surveillance and keep hospitals ready: Prime Minister Modis’ big messages during Covid encounter: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon New Delhi, December 22 On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against complacency over Covid and ordered increased surveillance, especially at international airports, for early detection of new, more transmissible variants. Chairing a high-level review meeting in the wake of the Covid outbreak in China and some other countries, the Prime Minister delivered five major messages to Ministers, States, UTs and those in attendance – focusing on increasing the genome sequencing and Covid tests; ensuring hospital preparedness; adhere to Covid protocols; mask up in crowded places and give priority booster doses to the elderly and vulnerable. The meeting decided to continue with the strategy of randomly testing 2% of all foreign arrivals for any new variants rather than considering a ban on flights to and from the affected countries. Sources said the Covid situation would be watched closely and a call would be taken later on whether Air Suvidha’s former tool should be revived in relation to nations witnessing a surge. Air Suvidha’s forms required incoming international travelers to give details of RT-PCR tests taken 72 hours before travel and their proof of vaccination. At today’s review meeting, which was attended by Interior Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior officials, Prime Minister monitored the readiness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of Covid vaccination and the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 and their public health consequences for the country. “The Prime Minister warned against complacency and advised strict vigilance. He reiterated that Covid was not over yet and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports,” a PMO statement read. At the meeting, Health NITI member Aayog VK Paul said India had seen a steady decline in Covid with daily case average falling to 153 and weekly positivity at 0.14% in the week ending December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally for the past six weeks, PM said. The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. “The Prime Minister has advised states to audit specific Covid facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources,” the statement read. official. The prime minister also ordered officials to step up testing and genomic sequencing efforts, with states having already advised to send all positive samples to genome testing labs. This should support early detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate rapid response. The Prime Minister also urged people to follow proper Covid behavior at all times as the festive season approaches and called for masking in crowded public places. India has so far detected four cases of BF.7, a sub-variant of Omicron which is currently behind the Chinese push. Earlier today, Health Minister Mandaviya briefed Parliament on the outbreak in China, USA, Japan, France, Greece, Italy and South Korea and said India was ready to respond and that random testing of 2pc of international arrivals at airports had begun. “We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation and taking action accordingly. States have also been urged to increase whole genome sequencing of all positive cases to rapidly detect new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate and undertake required public health measures,” Mandaviya told parliament. . #amit shah #jyotiraditya scindia #mansukh mandaviya #narendra modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/pm-modi-reviews-covid-related-situation-in-country-at-high-level-meeting-463522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos