Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds high-level Covid review meeting as cases rise in China and other countries





As Covid-19 cases rise in China and other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review India’s Covid-19 situation. Modi’s meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting for the same purpose. So far, the Union Government has asked States and Union Territories (UTs) to increase genome sequencing and enforce Covid-appropriate behavior, among other measures. It has also started random sampling for international arrivals at airports. On Thursday, some of those present at Modi’s meeting were: Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Parameswaran Iyer, CEO of NITI Ayog Honorable PM Shri @Narendra Modi reviewing the Covid 19 situation and related aspects in the country during a high-level meeting today. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/56pgTztU3P — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) December 22, 2022 The series of high-level meetings stems from the upsurge in Covid-19 infections in China and other countries like the United States and Korea. In China, the current surge is caused by the BF.7 Omicron subvariant. At least three cases of the strain have also been detected in India. Earlier at Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus poses a threat to global health. He added that the ever-evolving coronavirus threat is affecting virtually every country. Mandaviya said India reported 153 new cases on average every day compared to 5.87 lakh daily globally. “Ahead of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations, States should also strive to ensure effective awareness within the community on the observance of Covid-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, in addition to respecting physical distancing,” Mandaviya said, adding that states have been urged to focus on increased surveillance within the community and take appropriate measures. necessary control and containment. (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/national/pm-narendra-modi-holds-high-level-covid-review-meeting-as-cases-surge-in-china-and-other-countries-news-247281 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos