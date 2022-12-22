Politics
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review country’s Covid-19 preparedness | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as senior officials are present at the meeting to assess Covid-readiness 19 in the country. The meeting comes amid a massive rise in Covid-19 cases across China.
Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his address to both Houses of Parliament said the government is closely monitoring new variants of Covid-19.
The minister said states have been asked to perform genome sequencing of positive cases and random sampling of international arrivals at airports has begun.
On Wednesday, the Minister of Health took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country. He asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated.
Given the increase in #Covid19 cases in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I ordered everyone involved to be vigilant and step up surveillance. We are ready to handle any situation, Mandaviya had tweeted.
India has detected four cases of the BF.7 variant. However, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said there was no need to panic as this variant was detected in India but did not cause a spike. It is not a new variant, but a subline of Omicron BA.5.
“People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those with comorbidities or who are elderly should especially adhere to them,” Paul said after attending the meeting chaired by Mandaviya on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Union Health Department in a letter had urged all states and union territories to boost genome sequencing to track emerging variants. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the exercise would help detect new variants early, if any.
