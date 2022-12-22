Will the mayor of Istanbul go to jail?

Comment this story Comment

Last week, a Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to a prison term for insulting public officials. Imamoglu is a popular opposition figure who could likely defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 Turkish elections. opinion polls suggest. The mayor is appealing his conviction. But if the courts’ decision is upheld, Imamoglu would be removed from office and barred from standing in the elections due to be held by June 2023.

Can Erdogan be re-elected simply by excluding his most popular rivals? This is risky, according to the research, for two reasons: higher courts may not uphold Imamoglu’s conviction, and prosecuting opponents may trigger a backlash from voters.

What This Court Case Means (and Doesn’t Mean)

Despite the criminal court conviction, Imamoglu is still in office and has not yet been banned from political life.

Imamoglu is also unlikely to go to jail. The sentence of two years, seven months and 15 days is below the mandatory prison sentence threshold and can be converted to probation. However, if the higher courts uphold the conviction, Imamoglu would be banned from holding office or running for office during his sentence.

If the Regional Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation of Turkey, the Supreme Court of Appeal in this case, rule against Imamoglu before June 2023, he would be unable to run for president and ineligible to be re-elected mayor of Istanbul in 2024. Additionally, Istanbul City Council would be choose his replacement. Because Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) controls the city council, an Erdogan ally would almost certainly take charge of Turkey’s largest city.

But research into Turkey’s court system suggests higher courts may not be ruling as quickly.

Will the superior courts of Turkey accept?

The Turkish opposition sees Imamoglu’s conviction as politically motivated. Imamoglu describe the decision as an attack on the will of millions of Istanbulites. A judge who was previously in charge of the Imamoglus case reported that he was pressured to impose a political ban and was fired from the case.

Imamoglu will now appeal the verdict, which only becomes final after two higher courts uphold his conviction. Usually calls take a year or more to go through Turkey’s superior courts, leaving Imamoglu free to run for office for a while.

However, higher courts sometimes act more quickly in politically important cases. For example, in 2018, an appeals court moved at a near-record pace, taking only a few weeks to uphold the conviction of Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party and two-time presidential candidate, for terrorist propaganda. It could definitely happen again this time. Imamoglus prosecutors have already called the decision, apparently hoping to get a quick and final decision against the mayor of Istanbul.

But will Turkey’s top courts follow? Appeals courts have colleges of judges, making them less susceptible to political influence than the single judge who sentenced Imamoglu. Judges in Turkey’s superior courts, especially the Constitutional Court, are not entirely obedient, such as law professor Bertil Emrah Oders to research shows. If the higher courts consider the Imamoglu case at a normal pace or even drag their feet to strategically extend the appeal process, Imamoglu could go ahead in 2023.

Ultimately, Erdogan’s own popularity can shape the behavior of judges. Even when judges are not completely independent of political pressure, they often rule against the government when the incumbent is likely to lose the next election, political scientist Gretchen Helmkes search found. Inflation in Turkey is galloping to more than 80 percent one year. If Erdogan’s popularity continues to decline, judges may become more willing to rule in favor of the opposition.

Will this verdict help or hurt Erdogan at the polls?

But inflations are not the only danger Erdogan faces: this court case could come back to bite him in the next election. Certainly, Erdogan’s ability to use state institutions against his opponents tilts the political terrain strongly in his favor. But as political scientist Milan Svolik arguevoters sometimes rebel against efforts to overthrow democracy.

The elections that brought Imamoglu to power are the perfect example of how illiberal leaders can miscalculate. After Erdogan chose Imamoglu’s narrowly lost Istanbul mayoral candidate in March 2019, Erdogan and his party alleged irregularities and called for a new election. In this replay, Imamoglus’ margin of victory skyrockets from less than 14,000 votes to a landslide of over 800,000.

As Svoliks’ research reveals, the governments’ attempt to overturn the first election fueled Imamoglu’s victory in three ways. More pro-opposition voters came to vote. Fewer pro-government voters turned out to vote. And most surprisingly, even though Turkey is one of the most polarized countries around the world, some voters have changed sides.

Ironically, Erdogan’s own rise shows how violations of democratic norms can galvanize voters. After Erdogan won the election for mayor of Istanbul in 1994, Turkey’s secular political establishment accused him of inciting hatred for reciting a poem, leading to a prison sentence and a ban on politics. Far from ending Erdogan’s career, the case generated a perception of injustice that maximized Erdogan’s popularityas the writer Kaya Genc says.

Already, observers have called Imamoglu’s conviction a game changer because he helped unite the Turkish opposition coalition, a group of six parties known as the Table of Six who agreed to nominate a common presidential candidate. The six parts immediately organized a rally in defense of Imamoglus, attracting thousands of supporters and key opposition leaders.

Standing next to Imamoglu on the night of the verdict, opposition politician Meral Aksener said: This is when [governments] are afraid of oppressing and committing injustices. Only Turkey’s 2023 elections and the legal battles that preceded them will tell whether the conviction of the mayor of Istanbul was a sign of Erdogan’s strength or a gross miscalculation.

Andrew O’Donohue is a doctoral student in the Department of Government at Harvard University and a National Science Foundation graduate researcher.