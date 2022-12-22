Xi-Medvedev meeting highlights bilateral ties; could promote deeper and real progress of the peace talks

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who is visiting China at the invitation of the CPC, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing December 21 , 2022. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday met with United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.

The two sides stressed the high level of China-Russia relations and discussed the Ukraine crisis, with experts expecting the move to advance peace talks.

The meeting also coincidentally took place as the two countries’ navies launched a joint exercise, which analysts say reflects the two countries’ mutual trust and will contribute to peace and stability.

While asking Medvedev to convey his greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said the long-term institutionalized exchanges between the CCP and the United Russia party have become a unique channel and platform. allowing the two countries to consolidate mutual political trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and exercise strategic coordination.

Xi noted that over the past decade, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes and maintained solid, stable and high-level development. He said developing a comprehensive strategic partnership of China-Russia coordination for a new era is a long-term strategic choice the two sides have made based on their respective national conditions.

China stands ready to work with Russia to push China-Russia relations forward into the new era and make global governance more just and equitable, Xi said.

Medvedev said cooperation between the United Russia party and the CPC is a vital part of Russian-Chinese relations. He noted that in recent years, relations between the two sides have maintained high-level development, and the two sides have carried out in-depth exchanges and cooperation.

Medvedev said that the United Russia party is ready to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, adding that he will actively promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, energy and agriculture, jointly resist various external pressures and unjust measures, and promote further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China.

On the Ukraine crisis, Xi said China decides its position and policy based on the merits of the relevant issue, maintains objectivity and fairness, and actively promotes peace talks.

Hopefully relevant parties will keep rational and exercise restraint, conduct comprehensive dialogue and address common security concerns through political means, Xi said.

Medvedev said there were reasons for the Ukrainian crisis and it was very complicated. Russia is willing to resolve the issues through peace talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting once again emphasized the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership coordination for a new era, which clarifies the misunderstandings of some in the West who suspected an alliance between the two sides, and in turn used such rhetoric to create confrontation, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Bigger voices in the international community are calling for peace talks to settle the Ukraine crisis, and they hope China will play a bigger role in contributing to the cause, experts said.

This meeting, in such a context, could promote deeper and real progress in the peace talks between the parties concerned, as Russia itself has also repeatedly shown in recent days its willingness to engage in dialogue, Cui Hongjian , director of the Department of European Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

“At least Russia can share its true feelings and thoughts on this issue with China. The Xi-Medvedev meeting will see if Russia and Ukraine’s willingness to discuss things can lead to real progress in an effective way. , and this echoes the common wishes of the international community,” Cui said.

China’s position on the Ukraine crisis has always been clear and its position is more flexible, as China is not directly involved in the conflict like the West is. Moreover, whether in terms of credibility or capacity, the West cannot play the role that China could play, Cui noted.

Ten months into the conflict, the West itself is showing greater divergence on the issue with growing calls for dialogue and coordination, Cui said.

Ukraine is also facing increased pressure from the United States and Europe, so while all parties involved can truly exchange their willingness to talks and agree on a common goal, the peace talks will not are not an impossible thing to achieve, observers said.

Beginning of the exercise



On the same day Xi met with Medvedev, China and Russia launched the Joint Sea 2022 naval exercise in the East China Sea, a decision by naval officers and experts reflects a high level of strategic mutual trust and will further promote the capabilities of both navies. in the joint management of threats to maritime security, and will contribute to safeguarding peace and stability in the region and in the world.

The exercise is carried out based on the annual military cooperation schedule and does not target any third parties or relate to the current international situation, analysts said.

Leaving from a naval port in Zhoushan, east China’s Zhejiang Province on Tuesday, the Chinese warships arrived at the designated area in the East China Sea at noon on Wednesday to meet their Russian counterparts, reported China Central Television (CCTV) on Wednesday. .

The exercise began with the first phase, emergency assembly, including formation maneuvers and communications practice, and will move into the joint operations phase and possibly the final phase of separation and withdrawal next Tuesday. .

The exercise reflects a high level of strategic mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian armies as both sides sent their major combat ships with advanced equipment, a Chinese military expert familiar with joint exercises told the Global Times. Chinese-Russians but who requested anonymity.

Such a joint naval exercise between China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, is also of significance for safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the world, the official said. ‘expert.

The Joint Sea series is the largest series of bilateral joint naval exercises between China and Russia, and it has become a vital platform for cooperation between the two militaries since the first round was held in 2012, officials said. observers.

Over the past 10 years, the two sides have continued to deepen their exercise courses, expand their exercise areas, standardize their organizational models, coordinate closely and maintain a high level of mutual trust. , said Rear Admiral Wang Yu, Executive Director of Joint Sea 2022 on the Chinese side, said in the CCTV report.

“We will continue to deepen cooperation and advance new steps in the joint fight against threats to maritime security,” the senior naval officer said.