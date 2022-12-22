PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation in high-level meeting









YEARS |

Update: December 22, 2022 4:26 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Dec. 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation of COVID-19 and its related aspects in the county.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Director General Aayog Parameswaran Iyer were among others who attended the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the coronavirus situation during a meeting with senior officials. He urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated against the virus. Stressing that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked officials to fully prepare and step up surveillance.

Over the past six months, India has reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron subvariant, which is driving the current spike in infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, the latest being BF.7.

Earlier today, Health Minister Mandaviya said the government had started random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at the country’s international airports amid the recent spike in coronavirus infections in various countries. , including China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States.

“We have also started random sampling by RT-PCR among passengers arriving at international airports in the country. We are committed to fighting the pandemic and taking appropriate measures,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in his statement. statement to the Lok Sabha while advising the States must ensure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing even during holidays and the New Year season.

He also encouraged states to increase awareness of coronavirus precautionary doses.

“We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and taking action accordingly. States are advised to increase genome sequencing to timely identify new variant of Covid-19,” Mandaviya added.

He further said the health department had been proactive in handling the Covid pandemic. The Center has also provided financial assistance to states in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

“So far, 220 crore of Covid vaccines have been administered,” the health minister said. Mandaviya claimed that the number of Covid cases is drying up in India despite its increase across the world.

“For the past few days, Covid cases have been increasing globally but in India the cases are running out. We are seeing an increase in Covid cases and deaths due to it in China,” he said.

Mandaviya has already directed officials to fully prepare and strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of samples from positive cases to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG) network. to ensure rapid detection of new variants. , if any, circulating in the country.

There has been an alarming increase in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. The spike is attributed to the new Omicron BF.7 subvariant, which has also been detected in four Indian states. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-reviews-covid-19-situation-at-high-level-meeting20221222162629

