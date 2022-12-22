Politics
Here is the essential skill to evaluate our policy: know the difference between lies and bullshit | Aditya Chakrabortty
SSometimes it falls to an old book to tell us what’s new, to a white-bearded philosopher based far from Westminster or Washington to clarify changes in our sharp politics. Save yourself the annual newspaper roundups or the Boy Scout enthusiasm of podcasters. To understand this year’s big political shift, the work you need is a piece of philosophy called what else? On bullshit.
I’m giving it to you this Christmas because none of my readers can resist an essay that begins: One of the most salient features of our culture is that there’s so much bullshit. Everybody knows it. Statements like that made it a bestseller when it was republished in 2005 and transformed its then 75-year-old author, Harry Frankfurtfrom a distinguished moral philosopher at Yale and Princeton to a chatshow guest.
But to open the book now is to soak up something quite different, in a climate that didn’t exist two decades ago. Read today, On Bullshit taxonomy a whole style of government. It predicts the age of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.
Frankfurt’s task is to define bullshit. What it isn’t, he argues, is lying. Both twist the truth, but with totally different intentions. A liar is someone who deliberately promulgates a lie. He or she knows the truth or could get their hands on it, but they certainly won’t tell you. The bullshitter, on the other hand, doesn’t care whether the things he says accurately describe reality. He simply selects them, or invents them, according to his objective. Bullshit couldn’t care less about the truth. They just want a story.
In this distinction lies an explanation of this era of politics. Commentators have struggled for years to coin the phrase so far. Populist does not work. Too often it just denotes what the author and his friends don’t like, mixing clowns like Beppe Grillo with social democrats like Jeremy Corbyn. A similar problem plagues the strongman, a label stuck on Xi Jinping and Jair Bolsonaro. But bullshit that sums up how different Trump and Johnson are from their predecessors.
An enterprising future publisher of a dictionary of political terms will use the word bullshit and cite as an example: writing two opposite columns on Brexit, claim the NHS will be better off by 350 million a week and put on a hurt expression when asked where your promised 40 new hospitals are. Go on! Those little dog eyes are pleading for the hard-faced TV interviewer. Didn’t everyone know that was bullshit?
Socially, there is little that sets Johnson apart from David Cameron: both are Eton-made Bullingdon boys. In politics, too, there is a fair carryover between George Osborne’s northern power station and Johnson’s leveling, or between Cameron’s vow to cut net immigration to the tens of thousands and the promises made by the Minister of Johnson’s Interior, Priti Patel. The big divide is in the rhetoric: how Johnson spoke to voters and the promises he made to us. They were never meant to be taken literally.
Among the media classes, the cottage industries of recent years have been trying to find a common thread that runs through journalist Johnson, the globalist mayor of London and the prime minister of Brexit. Frankfurt provides this link: it’s bullshit.
Bullshit is where newspaper stories about Italians demanding smaller condoms meet plans for an airport on an island in the Thames and promises of a Brexit-ready deal. They are election fables rather than overt commitments, grand gestures over small print, gleeful dishonesty instead of legal lies. In other words, it’s just career bullshit.
The same goes for Liz Truss, though she clearly wasn’t as good at it. Looking back, the Conservative leadership race this summer can be seen as a last hurrah for the era of everything. And that certainly applies to Trump. I will build a big, big wall on our southern border, and I’ll make Mexico pay for that wall. Bullshit. Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest. Bullshit. A sea of love during his inauguration which broke all records. Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit. Frankfurt’s book offers a theory of a generation of politicians who now seem to be leaving the scene.
Lies can be exposed: Saddam Hussein had no weapons of mass destruction. But there’s no point checking the bullshit, as some UK media still does on Brexit or the New York Times on Trump. For a bullshit, the facts are irrelevant, the real goal is to produce a story that blurs the line between truth and lies. This is why the philosopher concludes: Bullshit is a greater enemy of truth than lies.
We all lie sometimes, and around millions of tables there will be a lot of bullshit being said about the Christmas turkey. In British politics, the era of bullshit naturally follows a long period of lies. Before Johnson, the most effective curator of the post-Thatcher era was Osborne.
He blamed work and Gordon Brown for the banking crash, only admit later it was wrong. He said the Labors 2008 package to bail out the banks would trigger a run on the pound, before confessing: In a general waythe government did what was necessary.
Crucially, he asserted that cutting benefits was key to reducing borrowing and that it was being done fairly. Remember we are all in the same boat? Except a study at the end of the coalition by the late John Hills of the LSE, alongside other leading scholars, showed that fiscal and social changes in coalitions had a net fiscal cost, meaning they increased the deficit. Not only that, but the bottom 30% [of Britons] lost or broke even on average and the top half won. As head of the Treasury, Osborne was in charge of a machine capable of calculating the effects of his policies. He should or should have known the truth when he presented each budget. And yet voters were fed something entirely different.
One could see them as commonplace political or gardening lies that could be checked out and aimed at nothing more than establishing a head of sounding for Osbornes’ team. They weren’t Vote Leave’s alternate reality. But if the currency of truth is degraded enough, voters may eventually choose the altogether more entertaining humbug. This is a warning to Rishi Sunak, the down-to-earth multi-millionaire, and Keir Starmer, the man who said he was Corbyn before he was revealed to be Tony Blair. Gordon Brittathe TV sitcom manager whose words never match results or deeds.
One topic Frankfurt doesn’t address is bullshit audiences. Why do people buy it? To which we could add another question. Why have swathes of the political establishment and the press spent the last few years claiming that Brexit is a success or that the race to the top is serious or that any alternative to the most venal dishonesty is simply impossible ? Answers would be welcome, but if we were to push for any, I suspect we would be informed. to drop the bullshit.
