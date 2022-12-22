Regular Press Conference by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Nings on December 22, 2022

China Daily: China and New Zealand recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a series of activities that caught people’s attention. How does China view its relationship with New Zealand?

Mao Ning: Today marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand. To celebrate this important occasion, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with New Zealand Governor General Cindy Kiro. Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Premier Jacinda Ardern.

President Xi Jinping stressed that China and New Zealand are important cooperative partners. Over the past 50 years of diplomatic engagement, China-New Zealand relations have maintained solid and steady growth and created many firsts. Cooperation in various fields has brought benefits to both peoples and contributed significantly to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Premier Li Keqiang noted that China stands ready to work with New Zealand to further strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, expand exchanges and advance cooperation, aiming for greater new progress in China-China relations. – New Zealanders.

New Zealand leaders noted that New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of its most important bilateral relations. New Zealand views China as key to the region’s prosperity and stability. The two countries have achieved a lot together in 50 years. New Zealand values ​​the long history of people-to-people relations and hopes to renew and refresh relations, deepen trade and economic relations and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and continue cooperation on global challenges such as climate change for the benefit of people. peoples of both countries and the planet.

China attaches great importance to its relations with New Zealand. We stand ready to work with New Zealand to seriously pursue the important common understanding reached between the leaders of the two countries in Bangkok, to take the 50th anniversary as a new starting point and to carry forward the spirit of striving for to be the first, in order to advance the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Yonhap News Agency: A Spain-based organization recently released a report saying that China has established overseas police stations in many countries, including the Republic of Korea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea has stated that the activities of foreign institutions in the Republic of Korea must comply with the international laws and rules of the Republic of Korea. What is China’s response?

Mao Ning: China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, strictly observed international law, and respected the judicial sovereignty of all countries. The so-called overseas police stations simply do not exist.

Kyodo News: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the WHO is very concerned about developments in China. He said the WHO supported China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people and needed more detailed information on the outbreak. What is China’s comment?

Mao Ning: Since the outbreak of COVID, the Chinese side has shared information about the epidemic in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with law and informed the WHO about the COVID situation in China. I would like to refer you to the competent authority for more details.

Yonhap News Agency: According to Hong Kong media, Beijing will adjust its quarantine policy for inbound travelers. Apart from what was shared yesterday, will China adjust its quarantine policy for inbound travelers?

Mao Ning: We will review the development of the COVID situation and propose new measures to facilitate cross-border travel.

Global Times: On December 21, a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel released a report on the case filed by Hong Kong, China against the United States over the origin marking requirement, finding that the measures imposed by the United States on goods produced in Hong Kong are inconsistent with WTO rules. What’s your comment ?

Mao Ning: China welcomes the fair decision of the WTO panel. Hong Kong’s status as a separate customs territory is endorsed by the Chinese government, affirmed by the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, and established by multilateral rules of the WTO. This is not something that was granted to Hong Kong by a single WTO member. The United States has pushed the concept of national security too far and politicized trade issues. This not only violates WTO rules, but also harms US interests. We urge the US to respect the ruling of the WTO panel, take concrete steps to correct its mistake, uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and uphold the normal international trading order. China will firmly implement one country, two systems, oppose interference in Hong Kong affairs by outside forces, support Hong Kong in safeguarding its status as a separate customs territory, and support the region in consolidating and improving its status as an international financial, maritime and international bank. mall.

AFP: The German government says it has received permission to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to Germans living in China, and the first shipment is already on its way. Are there plans to expand access to the vaccine?

Mao Ning: China and Germany have reached an agreement on the supply of German vaccines to German nationals in China. Both parties will develop and implement relevant arrangements.

As for the details you requested, I will refer you to the proper authorities.

TASS: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev yesterday. What’s your comment ?

Mao Ning: At the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev paid a visit to China from December 20 to 21. On December 21, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Dmitry Medvedev. The two sides exchanged views on relations between the two sides and between the two countries as well as international and regional issues of common concern. The Chinese side has published a report of the meeting, which you can refer to.