Russia’s Medvedev, China’s Xi discuss ‘strategic partnership’ in surprise visit





Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday during a surprise visit to discuss “strategic partnership” and cooperation between the two nations. Medvedev called the talks, which focused on “pressing global issues”, including multilateral relations at the UN and the G20, “very useful”. According to the President’s Secretariat, Medvedev conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he expressed his “confidence in the steady progressive development” of Russian-Chinese relations. PUTIN ORDERS SPY AGENCIES TO INTENSIFY HUNT ON ‘TRAITORS, SPIES, SABOTEURS’ AS UKRAINE WAR EFFORT WEAK “The situation in the post-Soviet space, including the Ukrainian crisis, was discussed,” the secretariat told Russian media. Medvedev, who was Russia’s former president and was an ardent warmonger when it came to the war in Ukraine, reportedly said he and Xi discussed strengthening their “strategic partnership” in industrial cooperation and economic. The unannounced meeting comes as Putin finds himself increasingly isolated from the Western world as the Kremlin braces for the implications of a oil price cap established by the G7 and the European Union. UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY VISITS FRONTLINE AS PUTIN CONCESSES ‘EXTREMELY DIFFICULT’ SITUATION IN ANNEX REGIONS The Russian economy did not collapse as drastically as some Western officials thought after the severe international sanctions that were applied after Moscow invaded Ukraine. It is unclear how a price cap for Russian oil, Moscow’s main income, will affect its economy in the coming months, although Putin signaled for the first time perhaps on Tuesday that not all is going to plan in Ukraine. China has faced international anger for its role in Putin’s 10-month-long war after refusing to condemn the illegal invasion and instead calling for a diplomatic solution. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Beijing also called on Western allies and NATO to end sanctions and rejected his involvement in the war by helping Ukraine. Moscow and Beijing have increasingly sought to strengthen their relationship as the two nations find themselves at odds with Western nations and regional allies that surround Russia and China.

