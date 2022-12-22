Another December has arrived in the UK, the nation God forgot. Every year lately has seemed like the dumbest since records began, but 2022 will be tough to top.

So what happened here? First, the great, the queen is gone and dead. It was not surprising: she was very old and dying at the end is the traditional way of a human life. But it was weird. People lined up overnight to view his coffin and grew apoplectic with rage when celebrities were found cutting the line to do so. Somehow Paddington Bear has been adopted as the Monarchists’ mascot of choice, with mourners (and boy people went to ham during mourning) leaving plastic bags of marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. And everything stopped. Pubs closed, businesses closed, you couldn’t turn on the television without seeing a beleaguered journalist combing through the various brooches she’d worn during her 70-year reign.

It happened at a really bizarre time in the political life of the country. Liz Truss, the prime minister who has lasted about as long in office as it takes eggs to spoil, has appeared in every official handover ceremony with the new king looking like a trainee salesman. Boris Johnson, his predecessor, was found guilty of throwing parties served by sad suitcases of supermarket alcohol in Downing Street, and resigned after more than 50 members of his parliament finally rioted, not because about his terrible handling of the pandemic or his general air of selfish incompetence, but because he lied about a member of his staff groping people. Our current Prime Minister is a multi-billionaire (with family money included) who publicly revealed that he did not know how to use a debit card at a gas station.

And then there was the weather (yes, I know, but it was truly remarkable this year), which was by turns far too hot, melting tar and burning trees in July, and far too cold, as is currently the case. We are currently paying some of the highest energy prices of any country in the world thanks to the government previously deciding that gas company dividends were worth protecting, say, from the elderly. So when I say it’s cold, I mean it’s cold. Everyone I know sleeps in diapers rather than turning on the heating. I write this wearing a coat inside my own home.

This year, our beaches were covered in sewage because the The Conservative Party voted to cover our beaches with sewage. Splitting got unbanned, then banned again. Food prices have skyrocketed. However, other migrants drowned in the English Channel. People shit their pants about some ultimately pretty tame antifossil fuel demonstrations. The pound hit an all-time low, almost reaching parity with the dollar. Even the World Cup, usually a rare moment of national joy and good energy in this country, could not be enjoyed properly due to the host country’s human rights abuses, and perhaps more importantly , in terms of atmosphere, it took place in winter. so we couldn’t even open a beer in the park. They also counted calories on all of our menus, so even when we waved caution amid the cost of living crisis and went out to have fun, we can’t forget that eating a delicious meal helps the obesity crisis that the National Health Service absolutely cannot handle at the moment, in addition to one day waiting time for ambulances and chronic understaffing. Everyone is on strike (good) because no one is paid enough (bad): nurses, teachers, lawyers, journalists, garbage collectors, postmen, railway workers.

Has anything positive happened in the UK in the last 12 months? Wikipedia tells me that a rare bird laid an egg for the first time in ages. A deputy got caught watching porn in the house of commons and claimed he had arrived by accident looking for tractors, which was pretty good. For reasons that are still unclear, Piers Morgan held a piglet live on TV when Boris Johnson resigned, and Johnson did not, despite his threats, run for Prime Minister again after that Liz Truss crashed and burned. We hit an unusual high at the Eurovision Song Contest. London has a new air-conditioned underground line. England won the Euros women’s football tournament. I would say, may she rest in eternal peace, it was kind of a laugh and at least very interesting when the queen died.

But if I was actually trying to be positive, something we haven’t been very inclined to do here lately, I’d cross my fingers that maybe the fact that things are so bad and so stupid at the UK right now will pave the way for something better. Strikes, while depressing and emblematic of how the government has permanently let people down, can be the start of something rather than the conclusion. We have never had the appetite for commotion like, say, the French, who happily take to the streets to burn police cars. This is partly because our laws are more punitive when we do. But maybe things are so bad that the prevailing mood of quietly accepting it will change. Maybe if enough people are in enough misery, things will have to change, by brute force if nothing. other.