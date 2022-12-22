Politics
this year’s political turmoil was just a hint of what’s to come now.
Another December has arrived in the UK, the nation God forgot. Every year lately has seemed like the dumbest since records began, but 2022 will be tough to top.
So what happened here? First, the great, the queen is gone and dead. It was not surprising: she was very old and dying at the end is the traditional way of a human life. But it was weird. People lined up overnight to view his coffin and grew apoplectic with rage when celebrities were found cutting the line to do so. Somehow Paddington Bear has been adopted as the Monarchists’ mascot of choice, with mourners (and boy people went to ham during mourning) leaving plastic bags of marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. And everything stopped. Pubs closed, businesses closed, you couldn’t turn on the television without seeing a beleaguered journalist combing through the various brooches she’d worn during her 70-year reign.
It happened at a really bizarre time in the political life of the country. Liz Truss, the prime minister who has lasted about as long in office as it takes eggs to spoil, has appeared in every official handover ceremony with the new king looking like a trainee salesman. Boris Johnson, his predecessor, was found guilty of throwing parties served by sad suitcases of supermarket alcohol in Downing Street, and resigned after more than 50 members of his parliament finally rioted, not because about his terrible handling of the pandemic or his general air of selfish incompetence, but because he lied about a member of his staff groping people. Our current Prime Minister is a multi-billionaire (with family money included) who publicly revealed that he did not know how to use a debit card at a gas station.
And then there was the weather (yes, I know, but it was truly remarkable this year), which was by turns far too hot, melting tar and burning trees in July, and far too cold, as is currently the case. We are currently paying some of the highest energy prices of any country in the world thanks to the government previously deciding that gas company dividends were worth protecting, say, from the elderly. So when I say it’s cold, I mean it’s cold. Everyone I know sleeps in diapers rather than turning on the heating. I write this wearing a coat inside my own home.
This year, our beaches were covered in sewage because the The Conservative Party voted to cover our beaches with sewage. Splitting got unbanned, then banned again. Food prices have skyrocketed. However, other migrants drowned in the English Channel. People shit their pants about some ultimately pretty tame antifossil fuel demonstrations. The pound hit an all-time low, almost reaching parity with the dollar. Even the World Cup, usually a rare moment of national joy and good energy in this country, could not be enjoyed properly due to the host country’s human rights abuses, and perhaps more importantly , in terms of atmosphere, it took place in winter. so we couldn’t even open a beer in the park. They also counted calories on all of our menus, so even when we waved caution amid the cost of living crisis and went out to have fun, we can’t forget that eating a delicious meal helps the obesity crisis that the National Health Service absolutely cannot handle at the moment, in addition to one day waiting time for ambulances and chronic understaffing. Everyone is on strike (good) because no one is paid enough (bad): nurses, teachers, lawyers, journalists, garbage collectors, postmen, railway workers.
Has anything positive happened in the UK in the last 12 months? Wikipedia tells me that a rare bird laid an egg for the first time in ages. A deputy got caught watching porn in the house of commons and claimed he had arrived by accident looking for tractors, which was pretty good. For reasons that are still unclear, Piers Morgan held a piglet live on TV when Boris Johnson resigned, and Johnson did not, despite his threats, run for Prime Minister again after that Liz Truss crashed and burned. We hit an unusual high at the Eurovision Song Contest. London has a new air-conditioned underground line. England won the Euros women’s football tournament. I would say, may she rest in eternal peace, it was kind of a laugh and at least very interesting when the queen died.
But if I was actually trying to be positive, something we haven’t been very inclined to do here lately, I’d cross my fingers that maybe the fact that things are so bad and so stupid at the UK right now will pave the way for something better. Strikes, while depressing and emblematic of how the government has permanently let people down, can be the start of something rather than the conclusion. We have never had the appetite for commotion like, say, the French, who happily take to the streets to burn police cars. This is partly because our laws are more punitive when we do. But maybe things are so bad that the prevailing mood of quietly accepting it will change. Maybe if enough people are in enough misery, things will have to change, by brute force if nothing. other.
|
Sources
2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/12/united-kingdom-queen-elizabeth-strikes-energy-prices-disaster.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GC Tennis: Tigers Dominate 14-5 All-District Honors | Sport
- Who are the key figures in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX?
- this year’s political turmoil was just a hint of what’s to come now.
- ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ review: A long-delayed animated sequel lands mostly on its feet
- Mike Hodges, director of ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘Get Carter,’ dies at 90 : NPR
- Five takeaways from the first Big 12 signing day
- Test Preparations for the Northern California Earthquake – CalMatters
- Russia’s Medvedev, China’s Xi discuss ‘strategic partnership’ in surprise visit
- H&M confirms rights to Justin Bieber products
- Adil Rashid ‘felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he doesn’t remember’
- Snap Pixy to Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Weirdest Gadgets We’ve Seen in 2022
- UK economy shrinks more than first thought in Q3 of this year | business news