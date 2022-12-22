Turkey’s attempt to ban Istanbul mayor from politics sparks backlashExBulletin



ISTANBUL A Turkish court’s decision this month to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to a prison term and ban him from political life for more than two years is proving unpopular. Critics say the decision, handed down last Wednesday after the court convicted Imamoglu of insulting public officials, clearly favors President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, known as the acronym AKP.

The decision came as Erdogan’s popularity stay weak ahead of next year’s presidential contest. It signals a potentially intense campaign season ahead, with Erdogan playing for his conservative and religious base of supporters. The elections must take place before June 23.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest Imamoglu’s jail term and political ban. Former Erdogan ally and former Turkish President Abdullah Gul said: “The court ruling is a great injustice not only against Ekrem Imamoglu but also against Turkey. The will of the people comes first. I believe the higher courts will correct this error.

Analysts say Imamoglu would clearly be among the strongest challengers to Erdogan’s bid for another term, even though the mayor has never announced his candidacy for president. Imamoglu called the court’s decision “a disgrace to the Turkish judicial system”, saying it was “the strongest expression of the fact that the judicial system has been turned into an instrument to punish dissidents”.

As a politician from Turkey’s main secular party, the Republican People’s Party, Imamoglu’s surprise victory in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral race was seen as the biggest blow to the AKP since that Erdogan came to power, first as Turkish Prime Minister and then as the first President. endowed with strong executive powers.

The charges against Imamoglu stem from comments he made to the media in 2019, in which he called those responsible for the cancellation of the first round of municipal elections, which he won, “crazy”. He won the next round decisively.

Supporters of the mayor say he has been a favorite target of Erdogan and the AKP since he shocked some members of the establishment with his mayoral victory in 2019. Critics allege that Turkey’s justice system in over the years has been transformed into an often pro-Erdogan body.

The government insists that the judiciary has been and will remain independent.



One opinion poll by Turkey Report, a polling company, found that a solid majority of respondents 64% think this month’s decision against Imamoglu was “unfair”. Can Selcuki, director of Turkey Report, said only 14% called the decision fair and 22% expressed no opinion. Some 62% of respondents described the decision as a political decision rather than a legal one.

The Biden administration lamented the decision, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying in a report that the sentence “is incompatible with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.

Price’s statement went on to say that the administration remains “seriously concerned about the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey, including extended pretrial detention, overbroad claims of support to terrorism and cases of criminal insults.”

The head of TUSIAD, Turkey’s largest professional association, also criticized the sentencing, saying political bans “have no place in a democratic society”.



For his part, President Erdogan said that if there were any errors in the decision, the appeals court would correct them but in the meantime, the Turks had no right to ignore court rulings.

Erdogan added that he doesn’t care who the opposition nominates to stand in next year’s elections.