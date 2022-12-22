Thanks to Xi Jinping, oil prices can go up on the Moon this way





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Howard Yergin estimates that oil prices could hit $121, or around 1.8 million rupees a barrel. It’s because of China. This will happen if the Bamboo Curtain fully reopens from Covid-19 restrictions. “If China overcomes Covid… then you add a lot of demand to the market,” Yergin said, citing CNBC InternationalWednesday (21/12/2022). The opening of China could be “a big boost”. This adds to the pressure caused by the lack of investment in oil and gas. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The price of this energy source would be close to the highest level reached in March after the attack on Ukraine by Russia. For your information, local and central government authorities in China have relaxed some of the strict Covid measures over the past three weeks. Even so, Yegin warns that there are at least three main uncertainties that overshadow the market. Namely the decision of the Federal Reserve (the Fed), the demand from China and the reaction of Moscow to the price restrictions. He said prices could fall to around 70 US dollars (1 million rupees) a barrel due to the recession. According to the latest forecast from S&P, oil demand from the world’s major importers could reach 15.7 million barrels per day in 2023, about 700,000 barrels more than in 2022. Other considerations include Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to price caps imposed by the European Union. Including further interest rate hikes by the Fed. Meanwhile, EU energy ministers agreed on Monday to cap the price of natural gas at 180 euros per megawatt hour. But the European Commission has warned that the measure could be suspended if “the risks outweigh the benefits”. The decision was made after oil prices capped at US$60 a barrel in early December. In early Wednesday in Asia, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.40% at US$80.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded up 0.33% at US$76.48 per barrel. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Oil prices soar 1% more! But… (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20221221174207-17-398964/semua-berkat-xi-jinping-harga-minyak-bisa-to-the-moon-segini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos