Donald Trump News Today: Vote on Tax Returns, January 6 Transcripts and Imminent Final Report Shakes Trumpworld





January 6 panel chair says Trump broke US election faith in last session

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will release its final report today, explaining why it recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges. for the insurrection.

Prior to publication, the panel released a trove of transcripts from 34 Trump supporters and allies, including Roger Stone, Alex Jones and leaders of far-right groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who argued the Fifth throughout. or at least part of their talks.

Following this initial release, transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony before the committee have also been released, providing insight into Trumpworld’s reaction to the prospect of the January 6 inquiry and confirming and adding much of what she said in the public hearing earlier this year. .

Meanwhile, in addition to the transcripts, Mr. Trump’s tax returns have also been released after the House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release six years of documents. It emerged that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Mr. Trump during his first two years in the White House. The House has since passed legislation on IRS audits of presidents.

A federal judge in Florida has denied former President Donald Trump’s request to bar New York State Attorney General Letitia James and her staff from viewing documents related to a trust that holds most of his assets in an ongoing fraud lawsuit against him, his family and his namesake company.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 19:39

1671736507Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Matt Gaetz

More MAGA drama in the House of Representatives, an open feud erupted between Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of Kevin McCarthys presidential bid, and her frequent ally Matt Gaetz.

The controversial Georgia lawmaker torched him in an op-ed for The Daily Caller about his hopes that a consensus candidate would emerge to challenge the GOP leader.

Mr. Gaetz and a number of other conservatives are pushing for a more right-wing president than Mr. McCarthy.

John Bowden has the last.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 19:15

1671734219Watch: Trump Taxes – Committee Says IRS Failed Mandatory AuditsTrump Tax Returns: Committee Says IRS Failed Mandated Audits

The IRS did not conduct mandatory audits on Donald Trump during his first two years in the White House. That’s according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which says the revenue did not follow its own guidelines. It is mandatory to audit sitting gifts, but while Trump filed his taxes for the previous two years in 2017, the IRS did not begin auditing returns until 2019. According to the committee, the IRS has started its audit the same day as the panel. requested access to Trump’s taxes and related audits. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 18:36

1671732305Hutchinson doubles down on Trump-Secret Service altercation

Cassidy Hutchinson doubled down on her testimony about the Donald Trump-Secret Service altercation during deposition after the explosive public hearing: I have no doubts about the conversation I had with Mr. Ornato on January 6. I have no doubt how I relayed this story privately and publicly.

She also mentioned additional moments in which former White House deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato mentioned the incident.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 18:05

1671731105Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee that the Trumpworld attorney wanted to downplay his role

Cassidy Hutchinson came forward as the first witness at the January 6 committee to say her lawyer sought to downplay her testimony before it happened.

His revelation comes as members of the January 6 committees warned this week that they were in contact with the Justice Department as well as Georgia prosecutors about efforts by Mr. Trump’s legal team to suspend possible future employment in hopes of altering their testimony.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 17:45

1671730205Hutchinson Trumpworld lawyer forwarded testimony to Mar-a-Lago

Cassidy Hutchinson, original Trumpworld attorney Stefan Passantino, was relaying his testimony to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, according to the released transcript of his January 6 committee interview.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 17:30

1671729622More evidence that Trump knew he lost the election

Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the commission on January 6 about a conversation with John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence, that Donald Trump allegedly admitted to losing the election, apparently on several occasions, but that he then backtrack.

Additionally, she spoke with Kevin McCarthy in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, and recalled him saying that Mark Meadows was not serving the president well by tricking him into thinking he had won the election.

Around Christmas 2020, Donald Trump said to Mark Meadows: I don’t want people to know that we lost.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 17:20

1671729305We were going to find you a very good job in the Trump world’

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 17:15

1671728705January 6 Committee Releases Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony Transcripts

The January 6 panel released the transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that culminated in her explosive appearance before the panel in a live hearing earlier this year.

Ms Hutchinson’s testimony reveals the pressure she was under trying to find legal representation and the efforts made to influence what she would say to the committee.

The less the committee thinks you know, the better.

The day before her second panel interview, she said she received a call from Ben Williamson, deputy aide to President Donald Trump and senior adviser to chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging her to protect the boss.

She also recalled a phone call with a Republican member of Congress not on the Jan. 6 committee that encouraged her to be more open to the investigation.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 17:05

1671727805Trump calls on Republicans to vote against massive left-wing spending bill in new Truth Social video

Former President Donald Trump released a video through his Truth Social platform urging all Republicans to vote against the Democratic parties’ massive leftist spending bill.

Oliver O’Connell22 December 2022 16:50

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-tax-jr-jan-6-b2249915.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

