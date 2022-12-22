Boris Johnson’s millionaire tailor threatened to shoot employee who hosted luxury party

The millionaire owner of a tailoring business who dressed Boris Johnson threatened to shoot an employee after he crashed the company’s luxury Mayfair party, a court has heard.

Kristian Robson, owner of high-end label Oliver Brown, had a furious run-in with Jerome Ingle-Smith after the latter showed up uninvited at the event last year.

Mr Robson, whose clients include actor Damien Lewis and former footballer Michael Owen, feared the assistant manager would destroy the event, which he had paid models and social media influencers to attend.

When the defiant Mr Ingle-Smith refused to leave, he threatened to kill him, saying: I will beat you, and: I will shoot you, an employment tribunal heard.

The row took place at the Isabel Mayfair restaurant after the launch party for Oliver Brown’s new store in Mayfair’s Jermyn Street.

Mr Ingle-Smith, 41, was not invited to the after-party at the restaurant but showed up uninvited after getting drunk at the launch party on November 3 this year last, the court heard.

Now, after resigning following threats the following morning, Mr Ingle-Smith has successfully sued Oliver Brown for constructive dismissal.

Mr. Robson, 49, has managed Oliver Brown for more than 20 years. The company was an official licensee of Royal Ascot and official evening wear supplier to the British team at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The day before last year’s meltdown, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen wearing an Oliver Brown suit to Cop26.

furious dispute

Central London Court heard that at the launch party at the Jermyn Street store, guests drank glasses of negroni and prosecco.

They included George Spencer-Churchill, the Marquess of Blandford, Alexander Spencer-Churchill, Freddy Knatchbull and Lord and Lady Brocket.

Mr. Robson’s wife, Davinia, and their two children were also present.

The court heard Mr Ingle-Smith appointed himself as head bartender at the launch party. When colleagues said that Mr. Robson didn’t want them to drink, he replied: F that, I’m drinking.

Witnesses said he poured himself drinks while serving others and was drunk, loud and obnoxious.

Mr Ingle-Smith – who claimed he only drank a quarter of a negroni – claimed Mr Robson was visibly intoxicated at the launch party.

At 8.45pm the party ended and Mr Robson and VIPs including clients, paid influencers, his friends and family attended a private after-party at Isabel Mayfair.

Mr Ingle-Smith had not been invited to the subsequent event, but another guest asked him to come, the court heard.

However, his presence led to a furious argument with his boss when he showed up and took a VIP seat and started eating off their plate.

Seated at the other end of the table, Mr. Robson ordered Mr. Ingle-Smith to leave. However, the assistant manager refused, so his boss walked over to his side of the table and removed his plate.

An argument broke out as Mr Robson tried to get him to leave and eventually security was called.

“Mr. Robson was clearly angry and upset at this point and Mr. Ingle-Smith was adamant about leaving even after being questioned on several occasions,” a court report said.

During the argument, Mr. Robson said: I’m going to beat you, little c, and: I’m going to fuck you, we heard.

“A significant affront”

Mr Ingle-Smith resigned from his 32,000-a-year job the next morning, saying: “Following last night’s threats of violence against me by Kristian, I no longer feel safe in my workplace.

“Given Kristian’s threats to shoot me and fight me and being aware that he has a licensed firearm, I’m really scared to be physically present at work.”

Labor judge Natasha Joffe found that Mr Ingle-Smith had been unfairly dismissed.

Mr Justice Joffe said: “It seemed to me that a significant source of Mr Ingle-Smith’s outrage was that he felt disrespected and humiliated by the events that had transpired.

“He felt he had been invited to the event and had a right to be there.

“Removing the plate and being ordered to leave in front of people he knew and VIPs would have been a major affront to his self-respect.

“I concluded that [the threats] played a significant role in his decision to quit although it seemed to me that other issues were also at play, such as the whole incident being humiliating for him.

“He said he considered himself part of the Oliver Brown family and that many of the people at the dinner were known to him.

“Mr. Robson was harshly provoked, but that is not the same as having reasonable and proper cause to make threats.

“He had reason to strongly demand that Mr Ingle-Smith leave and to involve restaurant security in his expulsion, but a death threat is obviously not a reasonable and appropriate way to persuade a person to leave the premises. premises.

“Mr Robson’s behavior was poor, but as he explained in court, it was an important night for him and he felt Mr Ingle-Smith was destroying it.”

Mr Ingle-Smith, of Surbiton, south-west London, will receive compensation at a later date. He is asking for 5,688 in damages.

However, the judge said any award will have to be reduced by 75% due to his behavior at night.