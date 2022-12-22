Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president





New York CNN—

It will take time for lawmakers and the public to digest the wealth of documents relating to former President Donald Trump’s tax returns released Tuesday night by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump has repeatedly defied convention and refused to release his tax returns as both a presidential candidate and a sitting president.

The committee, which is responsible for overseeing the IRS and writing tax policy, had long sought and finally obtained Trump’s 2015 through 2020 tax returns just weeks ago. Its stated goal was to examine how the IRS enforces federal tax laws against, and enforces compliance by, a President.

Here are some of the key initial takeaways from the committees’ report, which includes both its analysis of the IRS presidential audit program and an analysis of Trump’s statements by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

The Ways and Means Committee says the IRS presidential audit program was inactive during Trump’s tenure.

The report found that during Trump’s tenure, the IRS opened only one mandatory audit for his 2016 tax return. And that didn’t happen until the fall of 2019, after the President Neal first sent a letter asking the IRS for Trump’s returns and tax information.

He also notes that the agency opened an audit earlier that year for its 2015 filing, but it was not designated as mandatory.

The 2017 tax return, meanwhile, has been marked as assessed and retrieved for review, if necessary.

It remains unclear why the IRS wasn’t more active in auditing Trump’s returns while he was president.

Despite knowledge of an ongoing congressional investigation and the playbook, no priority was given to the mandatory audit program by the previous administration, the report claims.

Sen. Ron Wyden, who chairs the Senate Tax Drafting Committee, said Wednesday that the IRS was asleep at the wheel and the presidential audit program was broken. There is no justification for not conducting the required presidential audits until a congressional investigation has been made. I have additional questions about the extent to which resource issues or fear of political retaliation from the White House contributed to the failures here.

Many Democrats, including those on the committee, as well as tax policy experts suggest a lack of resources, including manpower to handle highly complex audits like Trump’s, may also be a factor.

It’s easy to find the deficient IRS. They are resource hungry. Rich guys can take advantage of the tax law because the IRS doesn’t have the resources to prosecute them, said Steven M. Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

CNN contacted the IRS, which did not immediately comment.

‘Millions of unfounded deductions’: Lawmaker on Trump’s tax returns

After years of deferring big losses to dramatically reduce or even eliminate his federal income tax, Trump reported a sizable tax bill midway through his presidency, according to tables in the JCT report.

Trump paid a combined total of $1.1 million in federal income taxes in 2018 and 2019, a stark contrast to the $750 he paid in 2017 and $0 in 2020.

His taxable income in 2018 was around $23 million, including a capital gain of $22 million.

The following year, he declared almost $3 million in taxable income, with a capital gain of $9 million.

However, in 2020, Trump reported losses of over $16 million, large enough to reduce his federal income tax bill that year to $0.

For many years before he ran for president, a New York Times investigation showed that Trump had claimed huge net operating losses that he was allowed to carry forward and apply to future tax years. who has significantly reduced or simply eliminated his annual income tax. responsibility.

It’s the 2,000 pound gorilla. It still uses net operating losses to reduce its tax liability, Rosenthal said.

For example, the JCT noted that Trump carried forward $105 million in losses on his 2015 return, $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017, and $23 million in 2018.

The JCT report raises questions about the accuracy of some huge charitable deductions claimed by Trump on several of Trump’s tax returns. Deductions can limit the amount of income tax payable.

In 2015, Trump claimed a $21.1 million deduction for donating 158 acres of his 212-acre property called Seven Springs in North Castle, New York. The donation, which was made to a land trust, is at the center of Manhattan District attorneys’ criminal investigation into the finances of the Trump organizations.

The IRS allows an income tax deduction for landowners who donate rights to their land for conservation purposes, but the IRS has raised questions about whether the value of Trump’s land donation was swollen.

The JCT report noted that an IRS agent verifying Trump’s taxes suggested disallowing the entire $21.1 million deduction because Trump did not obtain a qualified appraisal for field. The agent also suggested reducing the value of the deduction by more than half and said the appraiser could be fined for potentially misstating the value of the land.

Since Trump had no taxable income in 2015, the deduction was limited, but it can be carried forward and deducted in future years.

The IRS audit of the Seven Springs donation is underway. A site visit took place in January and officers met with assessors as recently as November, according to the JCT report.

The report also raised questions about cash donations that Trump claimed as charitable deductions.

In 2016 and 2017, Trump claimed nearly $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in charitable contributions, most of which was paid in cash. Trump, again, had no taxable income in both years, but he was able to defer the deduction to future years, further limiting the amount of federal income tax he had to pay. The JCT said the large cash contributions deserved consideration.

Trump had taxable income in 2018 and 2019 and declared cash donations of just over $500,000 each year. This means that he was able to claim a deduction for charitable contribution in those years. The JCT suggested that Trump should be asked to justify these large cash donations.

The authors of the JCT report wrote that while it identified a number of items worth reviewing, they express no opinion as to whether reviewing these items would have resulted in tax increases. proposed.

Shortly after the New York Times published a bestselling article on September 27, 2020, which detailed Trump’s tax returns, the IRS met internally to discuss how to handle a tax review of presidents of the time.

During the meeting, mention was made of the history of difficult negotiations between IRS staff and Trump’s lawyers, according to the JCT report.

IRS regulators also presented a strategy at that meeting to assess Trump’s finances, setting criteria to make the process manageable given the large number of flow-through entities. Trump’s trust owns various flow-through entities, the income and deductions of which feed into Trump’s federal income tax return.

In March 2021, the IRS contacted Trump’s representatives that an audit had begun for his 2017 and 2018 tax returns.

Around the same time, Trump’s team called the IRS to discuss the size of the team to assess the tax returns. Three agents were assigned, compared to the typical single agent.

The IRS team leader told Trump officials that the agency considered the 2017 tax return to be high risk, requiring additional team members to review the more than 400 flow-through entities. The review would represent most or all of the caseloads of the three IRS officers.

Trump’s team also raised concerns about the scope of the review, which dates back to 2014 due to deductions Trump claimed that year that deferred and reduced his tax liability in subsequent years.

The Ways and Means Committee said it intended to release Trump’s tax returns at issue in its report.

The release could take place in a few days. First, Neal said, sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers and account numbers should be redacted.

Meanwhile, Neal has proposed legislation that would codify the mandatory audit program to require the IRS to conduct mandatory audits while a president is in office and publicly disclose related returns and information.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move quickly to move this bill forward.

Speed ​​will be required for the bill to pass and become law. Democrats hand over control of the House to Republicans on January 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/21/investing/trump-taxes/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos