Opinion: Xi Jinping’s grip on China is weaker than it looks

Roger Garside is a former British diplomat and author of Coup in China: the great leap to freedom.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev in Beijing, China, December 21.SPUTNIK/Reuters

A perfect storm is brewing in China, and I predict it will break in 2023. If I’m right, it will destroy President Xi Jinping and end the political system he is determined to defend. Speaking to reporters on December 7, the Chinese ambassador to France compared the wave of protests in China last month to the color revolutions that have threatened or toppled governments in Soviet Eurasia and the Middle East in recent years. decades. He said they smell the color revolution. Referring to the blank sheets of paper displayed by Chinese protesters, he commented: White is also a color.

The revolutionary storm is brewing because the economy is in deep trouble, the zero COVID strategy has failed, a public health crisis is developing and as a result of this disastrous combination there has been a widespread loss of trust and respect for the communist regime. In traditional parlance, he lost the Mandate of Heaven. The white revolution has begun, but not ended.

The abandonment of the zero-COVID strategy has brought a period of calm, but at a very high cost in both political and public health terms. Never before in the history of the People’s Republic has there been such a display of weakness in the face of public demand. Additionally, protests against COVID-19 restrictions have been accompanied by calls for the Communist Party to relinquish its power and denunciation of its leader as a national traitor, both unprecedented since 1949. In terms of public health, the Abandoning the strategy threatens to be disastrous as COVID-19 restrictions have been eased without essential preparedness in terms of vaccinations, strengthening public health infrastructure (like intensive care units) or psychological preparedness of the nation.

The implementation of the onerous COVID-19 restrictions made the mass of ordinary citizens, who made no political demands and did nothing to deserve punishment, realize the essential inhumanity of the regime.

Leading public health experts in China and abroad have predicted that there will be an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths by the end of March, with particularly tragic consequences for the elderly. Demand for intensive care beds will exceed supply by 10 times. There is a lot of political confusion. The regime is trying to cover up the pandemic by suppressing and falsifying statistics. At the party congress just a few weeks ago, Xi hailed his zero COVID policy and all-out people’s war to stop the spread of the virus, but now the regime is comparing it to the common cold. However, as families lose their grandparents, they are not deceived. Already in Beijing, crematoria have five-day waiting lists for cremations. A new wave of protests will arise, exceeding in number and intensity what we have already seen.

Not only does the regime suffer from a severe loss of authority, but it displays a crippling inability to govern.

It shows helplessness in the face of serious economic problems, amply documented elsewhere. The disastrous effects of the mountain of debt, COVID-19, the collapse of the real estate sector and the weakening of international trade have led to rising unemployment, the bankruptcy of small businesses, a collapse of local government finances and a slow financial crisis. . These problems affect a society that does not have an adequate social protection system.

Xi Jinping is very good at national power games, but his economic, social and geopolitical strategies have proven counterproductive. They alienate the very people on whom the company’s hard work and wealth creation depend. They have transformed the most powerful nation in the world from a benign partner into a hostile adversary. Regression and closure have replaced the reform and openness that gave people hope, freedom and new opportunities in previous decades.

Instead of hope, disillusionment is manifested by a massive movement of emigration led, for the first time in history, by the rich and powerful rather than the poor and powerless. Even Mr. Xi’s own daughter did not return to China after graduating from Harvard.

Through their fearless, ambitious and witty actions, the young demonstrators of the white revolution have crossed a psychological Rubicon. They will never come back.

Most foreign commentators believe Mr. Xi’s grip on power is unshakeable. I do not agree. The techno-totalitarian regime ultimately depends on the people. Policemen and censors have savings and relatives to lose. With a billion cell phones, a water movement can have a powerful impact on world opinion, and a violent crackdown would provoke a far stronger reaction from the United States than in 1989. This storm will strike in 2023.