Has Elon Musk named Donald Trump Jr. as Twitter’s new CEO?

On December 19, 2022, a blogger named Jeff Charles posted a new story on his Substack page, The Smattering. The headline read: “BREAKING: Elon Musk to Appoint Donald Trump Jr. as New Twitter CEO After Stepping Down.”

While it’s true that Musk announced he would step down as CEO, this article was nothing more than satire. Charles’ own bio on Twitter mentions: “BREAKING = Satire: https://smatteringnews.substack.com”. Additionally, a disclaimer on the blog read, “The hottest news that isn’t true, but just might be.”

Yet the fact that it is a satire has not stopped a seemingly endless number of users from believing and celebrating the alleged news, as can be seen by performing a simple Facebook search for the words title, then sorting by most recent or choosing to filter by photos.

A screenshot of the title also appeared in a TikTok video that looked set to get millions of views. (This video may have originally been posted by Instagram user @cramersez.)

The beginning of the satirical story reads:

BREAKING: Elon Musk to appoint Donald Trump Jr. as new Twitter CEO after stepping down

Austin, TX Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced his successor at the helm of the social media company after a poll found more users would like him to step down from managing the day-to-day operations of the company. ‘company. After warning users to “be careful what you wish for”, Musk decided to hand over the reins to Donald Trump Jr. after stepping down from his post.

“So you don’t want me running Twitter anymore? Alright! Let’s see how you handle THIS!” he said during a Twitter Spaces session.

Twitter has yet to set a date for a Trump takeover, but former President Donald Trump’s son appears ready and willing to lead the company. “Oh, it’s going to be LIT,” he told The Smattering. application.”

Trump Jr. tweeted of the Twitter CEO’s so-called news, “This is sadly fake news, but it would definitely be on AF.”

On Instagram, Trump Jr. also added, “Everyone keeps sending me this so I thought I’d let you know.” This apparently indicated that some users were asking him if the satirical news was real.

Note: In addition to his writing for The Smattering, Charles also contributes to RedState, Liberty Nation and Newsweek.

