Trump is seeking to launch the sexual assault trial of E. Jean Carroll and claims New York’s new law is unconstitutional





CN—

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a federal court to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit, brought under a new New York state law, that was filed by the former magazine columnist who has accused Trump of rape.

Trump alleges in the motion to dismiss that the law, the Adult Survivors Act, violates the due process protections of the New York state constitution. He also called the additional libel suit that the accuser, E. Jean Carroll, brings the lawsuit baseless and legally flawed.

The Adult Survivors Act went into effect Nov. 24, and Carroll filed suit against Trump that day. The law gives adult survivors of sexual assault one year to sue their perpetrators, even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

The lawsuit is Carroll’s second against Trump, but the first to seek to hold him liable for assault and battery for allegedly raping Carroll in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. of his lawyers, Trump denied any wrongdoing.

In the new lawsuit, she asks a judge to order Trump to retract allegedly defamatory statements he made about her and award compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages in an amount to be determined at trial. .

In 2019, Carroll sued the then-president for defamation after he denied his sexual assault allegations, said he had never met Carroll, that she was not his type and that she had made up the story to increase sales of his new book.

During last month’s trial, Carroll took those previous statements and added a new one, from October 2022, when Trump said similar things about him when he was about to sit for a testimony related to the 2019 trial.

Carrolls’ 2019 libel lawsuit against Trump is pending as he and the Justice Department argued he was acting within the scope of his duties as president when he answered reporters’ questions about the allegations.

While a federal judge sided with Carroll, an appeals court found Trump was a federal government employee at the time of the remarks, but asked the DC Court of Appeals to consider whether his comments were in the course of his employment.

The DC Court of Appeals has expedited the case and could decide early next year. If the court rules against Carroll, the case will likely be dismissed because the federal government cannot be sued for libel.

If the 2019 case is dismissed, the 2022 defamation claims would not be affected since Trump was not a federal employee in October when he made the new claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/22/politics/e-jean-carroll-trump-lawsuit-new-york/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos