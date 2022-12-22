Putin’s cronies delivered a secret letter to Xi Jinping, the Ukrainian president received a gift from Washington | Medvedev | Xi Jinping | Biden | Zelensky | Russia | Ukraine | Putin | Former Russian President

Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Federal Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (Dmitry Medvedev) visited China on December 21 for talks with Xi Jinping. Around the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House. This is Zelensky’s first foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

According to comprehensive media sources, Medvedev first delivered Putin’s personal letter to Xi Jinping, but the contents of the letter were not disclosed by various reports. Medvedev also said he and Xi discussed the “unlimited” strategic partnership between the two countries and the issue of Ukraine. But he did not give further details on talks with Ukraine.

In addition, Medvedev also conveyed Putin’s “friendly greetings” and “good wishes” to Xi Jinping.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi Jinping expressed hope that all parties to the Ukrainian conflict would “maintain rational restraint, conduct comprehensive dialogue and resolve common security concerns through political means.” “.

The website of the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Ministry said: “Medvedev said that the crisis in Ukraine has reasons and is very complicated, and Russia is willing to solve the problems it faces by peaceful talks”.

China has been reluctant to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. This time, Xi Jinping and Medvedev raised the issue of peace talks. The background is that Russia has fallen into the quagmire of war and cannot get out of it. On the 21st, Putin said in a videoconference with senior Russian military officials that he still considered Ukraine a “brother nation” and that the conflict was “the result of third country policy” and that Russia was not responsible. What happened is a tragedy – our common tragedy, but it’s not our fault.

Zelensky held a joint press conference with Biden in Washington. Biden announced at the meeting that the United States would provide more than $374 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, provide Ukrainians with food, medical care, clean water and other necessities to help them survive the cold winter, and an additional $1.8 billion. in military assistance, including the Patriots missile defense system.

