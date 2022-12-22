Judge slams Trump lawsuit to block New York attorney general’s investigation





Trump filed the suit in state court in Palm Beach, Fla., last month, but James had the case transferred to nearby federal court where Middlebrooks sits.

After an investigation that spanned more than three years, James filed a lawsuit in September against the Trump Organization, claiming the company engaged in repeated fraud in real estate, tax and insurance transactions.

Under New York law, companies engaged in repeated illegal behavior can face a range of penalties that could make it nearly impossible for its companies to do business in the state. Last month, a Manhattan state judge granted James’ request for a court-appointed monitor to oversee Trump’s activities while the case goes to trial. Trump is appealing the decision.

Middlebrooks, a President Bill Clinton appointee, said the Florida lawsuit lacked merit for a variety of reasons, including that James is not located in Florida. He also noted that a previous lawsuit Trump filed in federal court in New York to try to end the James investigation was dismissed.

The prospect of Middlebrooks imposing sanctions on Trump or his attorneys for pursuing litigation that the judge considers frivolous is real. Last month, Middlebrooks ordered four lawyers to pay a total of $66,000 for their involvement in filing an earlier lawsuit against Trump against former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and others alleging a conspiracy to falsely link Trump to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

These were political grievances disguised as legal claims, Middlebrooks wrote at the time. It cannot be attributed to an incompetent lawyer. This was a deliberate use of the justice system to pursue a political agenda.

Trump’s lawyers are appealing those penalties and Middlebrook’s decision to dismiss the 2016-related case.

There were indications of disagreement within Trump’s team over whether to file Middlebrooks’ lawsuit which ruled on Wednesday. A Florida-based lawyer deeply involved in the James New York case and other Trump legal cases, Christopher Kise, stressed last month that he was not behind the Florida lawsuit aimed at keeping the secret of Trump’s confidence there.

I don’t represent the Florida Trust, Kise said. I didn’t file it, of course.

Alan Garten, a longtime attorney for the Trump Organization, has opposed suing James in Florida, The New York Times reported last month.

