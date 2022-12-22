Businesses ‘banging their heads against a brick wall’ over improving trade with EU, warns BCC | Economic news





A significant number of businesses are still struggling to increase sales or expand their business under the UK-EU trade deal, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has warned. He is asking the government to re-examine how trade with Europe can be improved two years after the deal struck by Boris Johnson. Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit had caused a “significant negative impact” on trade volumes and commercial relations between UK and EU businesses. Shevaun Haviland, chief executive of the BCC, said: “Businesses feel like they are banging their heads against a brick wall because nothing has been done to help them, almost two years after the initial agreement on the TCA. “The longer the current problems go unchecked, the more EU traders go elsewhere and the greater the damage.” BCC calls for an additional agreement with the EU to eliminate or reduce the complexity of food exports for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as a Norwegian-style agreement that would exempt small businesses from needing a tax representative for VAT in the EU. It also calls for deals with the EU and member states that would allow UK businesses to travel longer and work in Europe. And he urged the government to find a deal on the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. “Always more” than the government can do Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer told Times Radio there is “always more” the government could do to reduce trade friction. He said the UK had made progress, citing an increase in the number of seasonal worker visas available in the horticulture industry next year. “We are a free and open trading nation. We want to work closely with our colleagues in the EU, we want to try to reduce that bureaucracy if there is bureaucracy on their side of the channel, so of course we want keep these trade channels open in both directions.” Ms Haviland suggested that businesses want politicians to “move away from the debates of the past and find ways to trade more freely”. “This means an honest dialogue on how we can improve our trading relationship with the EU. With a recession looming, we need to break the chains that are holding our exporters back so they can play their part in the UK’s economic recovery. United.” The Trade and Cooperation Agreement was concluded in December 2020 and allowed goods and services between the UK and the EU to remain duty free. But additional border controls and requirements have impacted the movement of goods and the prices charged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/businesses-banging-their-heads-against-a-brick-wall-over-improving-trade-with-eu-bcc-warns-12772910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos