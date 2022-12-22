Senegalese President Sall meets with Erdogan in Ankara





Senegalese President Macky Sall visited Trkiye and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. The leaders held one-on-one talks at the presidential compound, followed by a joint press conference. Erdogan and Sall discussed all aspects of Trkiye-Senegal relations and measures to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Current regional and global issues were also on the agenda. Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara’s multidimensional foreign policy. Opened in 1962, the Turkish Embassy in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, is one of Trkiye’s first diplomatic missions in Africa. In February, Erdogan visited Senegal as the second leg of his four-day diplomatic tour of Africa to three countries. Erdogan was on his fifth visit to the country. Inaugurating the new embassy building in the capital Dakar during the official visit, Erdogan said, “Our relations with Senegal, which is a key country in the region, are at an excellent level.” The new building of the Turkish Embassy in Senegal will advance ties between the two countries,” Erdogan promised, adding that the original embassy, ​​dating from the 1960s, was one of Trkiye’s first in Africa. “The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened its first office in West Africa in Dakar in 2007,” he added. With the opening of the new building, Erdogan said, “Today we are going even further in our historical, cultural and human ties.” “I hope that our new embassy building in Dakar will benefit our country, our nation and the people of Senegal.” Senegal, which gained independence from France in 1960, stands out in West Africa for its stability and institutionalized democracy. Its capital, Dakar, hosts the regional offices of many international organizations, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF thanks to its excellent geographical location and security. . Just two years after the country’s independence, Trkiye opened its embassy in Dakar, one of the country’s first embassies in Africa. Senegal opened its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in August 2006, giving new impetus to bilateral relations. Trikiye seeks to strengthen its presence in Africa. Since 2003, its trade volume with the continent has grown from $2 billion to at least $25 billion. Erdogan has visited Africa nearly 40 times since 2005 as prime minister and president. In addition, Trkiye has opened around forty embassies on the continent. Trikiye’s influence also covers the field of defense with Ankara inaugurating its first African military base in 2017 in Somalia. Trkiye-Africa relations have experienced a new acceleration with the country’s “strategic Africa” ​​policy, initiated by Erdogan in 2003. The number of Turkish embassies in Africa has grown from just 12 in 2002 to 43 in 2021. Trkiye became an “observer member” of the African Union in 2005, and the union declared Trkiye a “strategic partner” in 2008 .

