Trump’s top allies declined to answer January 6 panel questions | Donald Trump News





Five seemed to be their favorite number.

Top allies of former US President Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer substantive questions when they appeared before the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to records.

The panel released transcripts of 35 witness interviews on Wednesday as it prepares to release the final report of its Jan. 6 inquiry.

Close Trump allies, including right-wing operative Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney John Eastman, spent nearly all of their panel interviews invoking the Fifth Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination.

The amendment, which is part of the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights, protects people from being compelled to testify against themselves.

While some former officials in Trump’s orbit and the former president himself have defied committee subpoenas, risking criminal charges, others have appeared before the committee but actually provided no information.

Today, the select committee released 34 transcripts of testimony taken during the select committee’s investigation.

These records can be viewed on the Select Committees website: https://t.co/JZaSH4GmdK

January 6 Committee (@January6thCmte) December 21, 2022

Stone even refused to answer basic factual questions, such as her age and where she lives.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Question: Mr. Stone, where do you live?

Answer: On the advice of an attorney, I will exercise my Fifth Amendment rights.

Q: How old are you?

Answer: Based on counsel’s advice, I will once again assert my Fifth Amendment rights to respectfully decline to answer your question.

In Flynn’s interview, investigators appeared to be frustrated with the relentless invocation of former US generals to the Fifth Amendment.

The interviewer demanded to know the reason for refusing to answer questions and asked if Flynn feared his answers would incriminate him in further proceedings.

Flynns’ attorney countered by claiming that the Fifth Amendment serves to protect the innocent from being ensnared in ambiguous circumstances.

At a public panel hearing earlier this year, the committee’s vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, noted the witnesses’ refusal to give meaningful answers in interviews.

Roger Stone took fifth place. General Michael Flynn took fifth. John Eastman took the fifth, she said. Others, like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, simply refused to comply with legal subpoenas and were charged.

Bannon, a top adviser to Trump, was sentenced to four months in prison in October for refusing to cooperate with the committee.

Earlier this week, the panel recommended criminal charges against Trump, arguing that he violated the law in his campaign to void the 2020 election. Trump has repeatedly made false allegations of voter fraud, which he says lawmakers, culminated with the events of January 6.

Trump supporters stormed and ransacked the Capitol in an effort to prevent certification of President Joe Bidens’ victory.

This evidence led to an overriding and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him, reads a summary of the final report.

Panel chairman Congressman Bennie Thompson said Monday that the committee would also release its non-sensitive records before the end of the year.

These transcripts and documents will allow the American people to see for themselves the amount of evidence we have gathered and to continue to explore what led us to our conclusions, he said.

While continuing to reiterate his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Jan. 6, often chastising the congressional panel and dismissing his work as a political witch hunt.

