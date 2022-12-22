Politics
Relentless protests in Xi-Jinping’s China amid Covid fear
The protests have yet to die down amid widespread Covid scare in Xi-Jinping’s China. The social media chat reveals that people suspect the government of allegedly spreading the virus.
Students in Hong Kong chanted oppose the dictatorship a few days ago during a protest against China’s anti-virus controls after crowds in mainland cities called on President Xi Jinping to resign during his the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. (Photo: AP)
By Bidisha Saha: People in China continue to register their protests incessantly for a month even as the number of covid has reached an all-time high in recent days. Last night the government announced there were no deaths in the country on Wednesday, but videos on social media suggest otherwise. The Beijing crematorium was seen crowded with dozens of vehicles carrying corpses waiting to be cremated.
Dozens of Chinese have been affected by the latest variant of Covid over the past few days. Amid the dire situation, cities have rushed to provide medical aid to HIV-positive people and international concerns have skyrocketed over the inadequate vaccination of people in a country of more than 1.4 billion people. The rapid increase in cases is the result of the shift from extremely rigid control to a complete relaxation of policies.
DOCUMENTATION OF LATEST PROTESTS AFTER ZERO-COVID
Date: December 22 Location: Huqiao Village, Huixian, Xinxiang, Henan
The protest was the result of the forced demolition of a building in Huqiao County in Xinxiang, Henan Province. The villagers demanded to hold a meeting to standardize the compensation structure.
Date: December 22 Location: Qingchengshan Town, Dujiangyan City, Chengdu
On Thursday morning, the government unexpectedly demolished a building in Qingcheng Farm where elderly people resided. There were armed police at the scene to fight off the unarmed, elderly and sick protesters.
Date: December 21 Location: Wuhan
The owners were unwilling to install a magnetic alarm on their doors for people who tested positive for covid at the Emerald Riverside community in Wuhan. Following this, an argument broke out with the police after some residents blocked police vehicles, some lay down in the streets while others removed the isolation barricades. The magnetic alarm has been designed to lock the doors of covid positive people’s homes for 14 days by default. Several residents tried to negotiate with the police, but the situation escalated soon after.
Date: December 21 Location: Banan District, Chongqing
People returning from the isolation center near Banan District in Chongqing protested outside the gate. They tried to negotiate with the police but the returnees were not allowed to live with their families and were quarantined in isolation centres. Videos show hundreds of people raising barricades and shouting.
Date: December 19 Location: Changsha, Hunan
Students from Central South University’s Second Xiangya Hospital in Changsha, Hunan, marched after they were not allowed to return home unless they tested negative for the covid nucleic acid test.
Date: December 14 Location: Jinda Road, Huiji District, Zhengzhou, Henan
People’s wage demands caused a violent explosion at a construction site on Jinda Road in Zhengzhou. A bulldozer was seen damaging several vehicles in videos posted on Twitter. The police fired shots to control the aggression of the demonstrators which left one injured, others were evacuated from the site. The argument lasted an hour and the excavator could be seen making circles with its robotic arm. Workers were not paid wages for not being able to report to work due to Covid restrictions.
Date: December 14 Location: Taiyuan, Shanxi Province
Dozens of people lined up at midnight for nucleic acid tests as private business owners and other administrative offices demanded the 48-hour covid test report requirement to get to the work.
Date: December 13 Location: Yunlong District, Xuzhou
A student from Xuzhou Medical University rallied as he was unhappy that the administration was not allowed to take vacations.
PEOPLE ACCUSE GOVERNMENT OF SPREADING ‘POISON’
Recent social media threads suggest people are now suspecting the government of allegedly spreading the poison after failing to undermine dissent over the past month that led to the abandonment of Xi’s strict zero covid policies – Jinping. The recent dissent buzz calls for the resignation of President Xi Jinping.
In the autocratic China of Xi-Jinping, dissent was once a far cry from reality. However, the recent turn of events over the past month suggests deepening fault lines against the repressive regime of the Chinese Communist Party. Recent developments have seen a crackdown from the administration and the government caving in to peoples’ demands for freedom from stringent zero-covid policies.
But the citizens’ victory was short-lived as China quickly experienced a sharp rise in covid numbers after the opening of the biggest metropolises like Beijing, Shanghai, etc. and the restrictions were lifted virtually overnight – a shift from one extreme to the other.
The Chinese now suspect that the sudden spike in the disease is the result of the government’s deliberate release of the poison. However, the claim has yet to be verified. Discussions on social media reveal that people are stunned by the spread of the virus even in remote villages that have had no cases of covid in the past three years.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been cases where some virologists revealed that covid-19 was a man-made virus that escaped from Wuhan labs. But there was limited evidence to confirm the validity of the claim.
PUBLIC ANGER RESULT OF SEVERAL SOCIAL PRESSURES: ORCA RESEARCHER
Rahul Reddy, a researcher at the Organization for Research on China and Asia (ORCA), spoke to India Today about what angered the Chinese people. He said: Although the implementation of the zero COVID policy has greatly influenced public anger across China, the latest protests are a function of several factors. Public anger is the result of several social pressures, like high youth unemployment and a struggling economy, factors that have merged with Zero-COVID policies and snowballed into a wave of discontent.
He goes on to say that the CCP rolled back zero covid measures mainly because the situation was delicate and the government recognized the potential for such protests to grow rapidly and also incorporated sensitive issues such as political rights. and democracy.
Speaking more about the feelings of citizens, he added. Jiang Zemin’s death on Nov. 30 recalls that of the residents of Hu Yaobang in 1989, whose deaths sparked public mourning that eventually turned into the 1989 Tiananmen protests. Although the situation then and now are not the same, the protests against the white paper are partly indicative of the public sentiment surrounding Xi Jinping’s rule over the Party and the country.
