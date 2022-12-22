Prime Minister urges to wear masks, focus on genome sequencing and increase testing





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi – after a Covid review meeting today amid the outbreak in China – did not make masks compulsory, but advised their use. He also highlighted the need for enhanced surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing for Covid. There have been concerns after four cases of the virus variant wreaking havoc in China were detected in India. One of the cases surfaced as early as July, the others in September and November. The government said there was no need to panic. Sources said the patients recovered with home treatment. Prime Minister Modi, however, warned against complacency, saying states should ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure – including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. A sub-variant of Omicron, BF.7 does not cause serious illness, but it spreads much faster and can infect large numbers of people in a short time. The recovery rate is high, but the absolute number of deaths can be high if the spread is greater than that of earlier variants. The BF.7 strain primarily causes congestion in the upper chest and near the throat. Fever, sore throat, runny nose and cough are other common symptoms. Some people may have stomach-related symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. Doctors advise it is important to get tested immediately as it can help stop the spread by ensuring early decisions on isolation and recovery medication. In today’s meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made on the global Covid-19 situation, including rising cases in countries, by the Health Secretary and Member, NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister has been told that India is seeing a steady decline in cases. The average number of daily cases fell to 153 while the global figures for the past six weeks were 5.9 lakh. The Prime Minister also asked everyone to follow proper Covid behavior at all times, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season. Masks should be used in crowded public places and precautionary doses encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, Head of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul among others.

