Turkey simmers over extradition dispute with NATO candidate Sweden; Escalating dispute with Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed lawmakers in Ankara last month. (Photo by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin (CNSNews.com) Turkey has criticized Sweden’s refusal to extradite a Turkish journalist wanted by Ankara, threatening yet again to derail the Nordic countries’ entry into NATO.

The incident comes at a time when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also turned up the heat in the long-running rivalry with neighbor and NATO ally Greece, much to the dismay of the United States.

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked a Turkish extradition request for Bulent Kenes, who denies Turkish allegations that he was linked to a failed coup attempt in 2016.

The court cited the risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs for so-called political crimes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that the court’s decision was a very negative development.

Kenes fled to Sweden after Turkish authorities, in a massive post-coup crackdown, shut down the newspaper he edited, Timewho criticized Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland, prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ended decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO. Entry into the alliance requires the approval of all existing allies, and Erdogan tied his approval to two aspirants meeting specified conditions.

In particular, they agreed not to support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syria-based affiliate, the Kurdish Democratic Union (PYD), or the movement of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. which Ankara has labeled a Fethullah Gulen terrorist organization. (FETO).

Turkey has also demanded that Sweden and Finland agree to process pending deportation or extradition requests for terrorism suspects.

Turkey is particularly interested in Sweden because of its large Kurdish diaspora, around 100,000 strong. Erdogan specifically named Kenes as a FETO supporter, saying his extradition was crucial.

Sweden has so far agreed to extradite four unnamed people, but Cavusoglu said it was an unrealistic response if it had to win Turkey’s approval to join NATO.

We don’t want to hear any more good words from Sweden and Finland, we want to see concrete action, he said.

The Swedish government has stated that Swedish courts are independent and make their own decision on extradition requests.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm, who is due to meet Cavusoglu in Turkey on Thursday, was quoted by the Andalusian state news agency as saying he saw no reason to speculate on the impact of the court ruling on the NATO process.

The most important message we convey to Ankara is to strengthen our efforts in the fight against the PKK terrorist organization through new laws, he said. When Sweden and Finland become [NATO] members, both NATO and Turkey will feel more secure.

All other NATO allies except Hungary have ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said last month that his country would support their NATO membership.

Aegean tensions

Turkey is also locked in a row with Greece, condemning what it calls harassment by Greek planes interfering with a Turkish-led NATO training mission in international airspace last weekend. above the Aegean Sea.

F-16s took off from five different airbases belonging to Greece and harassed our planes by placing radar locks, Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday, adding that Turkish F-16s rushed in and responded to Greek planes.

The Greek news service Naftemporiki cited Defense Ministry sources said the Turkish planes flew over Greek airspace over the island of Farmakonissi at 26,000 feet and posed a risk of an accident, as they were flying at an altitude used by the civilian aircraft in the region.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported more Turkish F-16 overflights over the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean, at altitudes ranging from 26,000 to 29,000 feet. A Turkish drone also flew over one of the islands, he added.

Cavusoglu warned on Tuesday that if Greece continued to militarize the Aegean, Turkey would suddenly arrive overnight, echoing earlier threats made by Erdogan, hinting that Turkey could launch a military operation.

The United States expressed concern over the escalation between NATO members, while welcoming the recent dialogue between the two.

This is a time when we need unity and cohesion between our allies, certainly between and among our NATO allies, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. We still regret the escalation of provocative statements.

Tensions within an alliance between two alliance members certainly don’t help anyone, he said.

Price said the administration welcomed a recent meeting in Brussels on Monday between an adviser to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogans’ senior adviser. No details of the meetings have been released.

Two weeks ago, Erdogan warned Greece that Turkish missiles were capable of hitting Athens.

Tensions between the historical rivals have risen over a long list of disputes, including competing claims over their continental shelves, maritime borders, energy, alleged militarization of Aegean islands and disputes over Cyprus, whose northern part was controlled by Turkey. agents since 1974.