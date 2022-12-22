Journey Neal Schon Files Cease and Desist Request Against Bandmate for Trump Rally





The members of longtime rock band Journey have long had a rocky relationship, but a cease-and-desist order between the bands is a new high: keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who performed ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month with a “chorus” including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake, received a cease and desist order from teammate Neal Schon’s attorney for this performance.

Cain, Schon and estranged singer Steve Perry wrote the 1981 hit, which got a second life nearly 30 years later when it was featured on the final episode of HBO’s hit series ‘The Sopranos’. .

Cain, 71, has long been part of the former president’s inner circle. His wife of eight years, Paula White, is a televangelist and spiritual advisor to Donald Trump.

The letter, obtained by Variety, reads in part: “Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when doing so on behalf of Journey or for the group, such conduct is extremely harmful to the Journey brand because it polarizes the band’s fans and reach.Journey is not, and should not be, political.

“Mr. Cain is prohibited from using Journey for political purposes,” the letter continues. “His politics should be his personal business. He should not capitalize on the Journey brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda. to the detriment of the group”, calling it “harmful use of the mark”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake sang Dont Stop Believin’ with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain at a recent event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/dvSp1z62BX

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 23, 2022

In response, a rep for Cain first said on Wednesday, “Schon is just frustrated to keep losing in court and now falsely claims the song was used at political rallies,” but Cain himself went later on Thursday. “Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of damaging the Journey brand. I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his bizarre behavior and that of his wife “He wrote, referring to the guitarist’s wife, former ‘Real Housewives’ star Michaele Salahi Schon. “Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times and hurting our ability to work again with them; Neal has outrageously attempted to remove Steve Perry’s trademarks; Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of many accountants, road managers and management companies with endless legal threats and their intimidating emails , toxic, and inconsistent; Neal argues online with fans who disagree with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until they run out of fees. of operation. If someone one destroys the Journey brand is Neal – and Neal alone.

Schon’s statement added that she did not intend “to add further to the animosity that currently plagues the group and the relationship between Mr. Schon and Mr. Cain,” which has been acrimonious for a while. time.

“The two haven’t gotten along for a while now,” an inside source said. “It brings everything to the surface.”

Indeed, the two clashed legally earlier in the fall, with Schon claiming he was denied access to the band’s American Express card and its records. Meanwhile, Cain’s attorney says Schon’s access to the company’s account was to be blocked after he allegedly put more than $1 million in “inappropriate personal expenses” on the card.

Schon and Perry have previously expressed displeasure with Trump’s use of the song at campaign rallies during his previous campaigns, as have artists ranging from the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith to Tom Petty. However, since such broadcasts are considered public performances, there is practically nothing an artist can do other than publicly distance themselves from the association.

Schon said in 2020, “I said how I felt about mixing religion and politics and how our music is not of one religion – Democrat or Republican. This is and has been a problem with myself, Mr. Cain and his wife. I had to fight all this time to protect the brand that I built with Steve Perry, long before Gregg [Rolie] and I chose Cain to replace him when he wanted to retire from the road at the time. And frankly, I’m tired of having to defend alone.

Mar-A-Lago’s performance was greeted with heartbreak by many fans on social media. “This just ruined the song and the band for me,” one wrote, while another tweeted, “Bye Journey…you’re dead to me now.”

