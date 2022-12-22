In high-level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders officials to step up testing





Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Thursday, he ordered officials to step up testing for Covid-19 and increase the number of samples sent for genome sequencing. He also urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded places, in preparation for the upcoming festive season. The Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] warned against complacency and advised strict vigilance, a statement from his office said. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports. The decision was taken during a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in India. It brought together senior government officials and ministers. The meeting was called after an increase in the number of cases was reported in neighboring China and some other countries. A subline of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus known as BF.7 is thought to be behind the recent spike in cases in China. It was first identified in India in July. Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health had urged states to send all Covid-19 positive samples for genome sequencing, saying this would ensure rapid detection of new variants, if any. At Thursday’s meeting, Prime Minister Modi called on states to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants, ventilators and human resources. He [Modi] advised to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines, according to the statement. The Prime Minister also insisted that this dose of precaution be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups. India was one of the hardest hit countries during the first two waves of the pandemic. During the second wave, the country had been battling a severe oxygen crisis. Shortages of life-saving gases as well as medicines and hospital beds have forced families and friends of patients to seek help on social media. Hospitals sent SOS messages as their oxygen stocks were dangerously low. Read: Why Covid-19 is rising in China and its possible global economic impact

