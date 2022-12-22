Nepo Baby Donald Trump Jr. might want to stay off Twitter today





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to Congress yesterday. During a whirlwind trip to DC, Zelensky thanked the American people for their support for Ukraine. He also told Congress that giving money to Ukraine is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy.

One person unimpressed with Zelensky and his plea for more money is Donald Trump Jr. The supposed businessman tweeted ahead of the speech, Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

Don Jnrs’ assertion that Zelensky is dependent on donations comes the same week the topic of nepotism hits the headlines. New York Magazine ran a cover story about Nepo Babies: actors and others who owe much of their success to celebrity parents.

Many on Twitter thought Don Jnrs’ rejection of Zelensky’s addiction to handouts was pretty rich.

Oh darling . . . you’ve never cashed a check in your life that wasn’t signed by your father.

So you’re basically a talentless national nepotism queen.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 21, 2022

So the backup plan is to evacuate to Moscow with Dad huh?

Luc Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 21, 2022

The Queen of Criminal Welfare is an asset whose sole existence is due to her decades-long partnership (since the 80s) with the Russian mafia, intelligence agencies and Kremlin-linked officials. Let’s talk about all the money laundering done through Trump properties and businesses

Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) December 21, 2022

Do you support fascist Russia because you align with their ideology, or is it because Putin has something on your family?

Republicans Against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 21, 2022

No. He’s been too busy stealing from charities for children with cancer.

Allan Creasy (@ServeThe901) December 22, 2022

Dude, watch this queen and learn some lessons about courage, decency and what it means to be an adult.

Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) December 21, 2022

Sir, do you remember when your father tried to extort Zelensky into helping him with his campaign and Zelensky turned it around and made your father his female dog?

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 21, 2022

Boebert and Gaetz get a standing ovation for Zelensky

Congress passes a new $45 billion aid package to Ukraine to help it continue to fight Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion. Support for Ukraine is widely supported in Congress. However, a few on the far right of the Republican Party criticized the support.

Representative Lauren Boebert posted a video after Zelensky’s speech. She says she would not support further aid without a full audit clarifying how the aid was being spent. She, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), missed most of the standing ovations during Zelensky’s speech. It did not go unnoticed.

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz sat and scrolled through their phones as President Zelensky delivered his address to Congress.pic.twitter.com/WR0XG9PmSw

That’s not true (@thatsnotrightpo) December 22, 2022

Lauren Boebert remains seated while everyone gives President Zelensky a standing ovation.

Shes a national embarrassment.

Republicans Against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2022

Were Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert just being rude to Zelensky by looking at their phones during his speech?

Where were they getting their talking points from the Kremlin?

Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 22, 2022

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz sitting while everyone in Congress applauds Zelensky shows how great they both are.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 22, 2022

