Donald Trump is America’s poorest billionaire





Former President Donald Trump is losing large sums of money. Yet he leads a golden life and never lacks the money to pay the lawyers who perpetually defend him against charges large and small. How is it?

Have gradually found out, now that Congress has obtained six years of Trumps tax returns from the IRS. Democrats investigating Trump’s finances have yet to release the full statements, but they have released two reports that provide insight into Trump’s earnings and reveal how he is keeping his tax bill remarkably low. Ordinary taxpayers might feel furious. Or envious.

From 2015 to 2020, Trump reported positive income in two years and negative income in four years. His losses far outweigh his gains. For the six years in total, Trump reported $52.6 million in negative revenue, or, in other words, $52.6 million in losses.

A typical worker cannot live on negative income. Yet Trump succeeds. This is because he uses trading losses to offset actual income and reduce the amount of taxes he owes. To a large extent, this is legal, given the multiple provisions in the tax code that offer relief to business owners, and especially real estate developers such as Trump. The details of Trump’s full tax returns will go much further to explain whether he is cheating.

There is considerable evidence that he cheats. Trump avoids paying taxes by creating a lot of losses, real and false, said tax attorney Steve Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center. From a tax point of view it is often submarine, but it is an artifact of the tax system and not so real. Rosenthal calls Trump’s financial statements fiscally aggressive.

Two New York Times exhibits, based on 20 years of Trump financial data leaked by his niece Mary Trump, detailed numerous possible cases of tax evasion. The New York State Attorney General is suing Trump over a variety of questionable tax schemes, including cases of outright fraud. One practice under scrutiny is to value properties significantly lower in tax returns than in other business documents. Tax experts studying the two congressional reports point to several red flags suggesting fraud, including undocumented charitable donations and payments to family members that may actually be gifts.

Trump has repeatedly derided investigations into his finances as politically motivated witch hunts and described himself as smart for using tax breaks to boost his take home pay. Yet he never released his tax returns, even though he pledged to do so on several occasions. The Internal Revenue Service is supposed to audit every president’s tax returns, but it never completed an audit of Trump while he was president. There is evidence that Trump or his advisers pressured the IRS to back down.

Trump earns substantial sums of money, although the exact sources of his income are not defined in the two congressional summary reports. From 2015 to 2020, for example, Trump earned $59 million in interest and dividend payments, ranging from a low of $6.8 million in 2017 to a high of $11.4 million in 2019. Most of this income comes from interest payments, although it’s unclear whether that’s just interest on financial assets or something more complex.

From 2015 to 2019, Trump earned $86 million in capital gains. The source of these earnings is unclear, but it is well known that Trump makes a lot of money licensing his name for use on commercial properties and other types of products. There is no capital gain listed for 2020, for unknown reasons.

For most Americans, the main source of income is wages, in other words the paycheck you earn to go to work. Not Trump. His salary income was $14,141 in 2015 and a paltry $978 in 2016. Once he became president, his salary income jumped to almost $400,000, due to his presidential salary. Trump said he didn’t need the money and would donate his presidential salary to various federal agencies.

Add it up, and Trump’s income from those sources was about $147 million for those six years, or $24.6 million a year. That would have placed Trump among the top 0.1% earners and generated a tax bill of millions each year.

Yet Trump only paid $1.8 million in income taxes, or $300,000 a year. As a percentage of these three sources of income, it’s only 1.2%. In 2020, Trump paid no income tax. In 2016 and 2017, he only paid $750. President Joe Biden, by comparison, paid $150,000 on $568,000 of income in 2021, for an effective tax rate of 26%.

Unlike most people, Trump uses massive losses to reduce his tax bill to next to nothing. Offsetting its $147 million in revenue for those six years translates to losses of $221 million, for a net income of -$52 million over those six years, a loss of about 8.7 million dollars per year. But Trump certainly won’t end up getting $8.7 million poorer every year, as the numbers suggest. Instead, it spreads business losses over many years, as the tax code allows, to offset income in years when it may not have suffered any losses.

Some of these business losses are undoubtedly legitimate. Trumps Washington, DC hotel, for example, is said to have lost $70 million in his four years as president. Those losses could help offset Trump’s income for years to come, keeping his tax bill low. Trump, who prides himself on his business savvy, says the loss report isn’t accurate, but his company is private and doesn’t have to report its numbers publicly.

The biggest question about Trump’s taxes is whether he is overestimating or making up business losses to avoid paying even more taxes. There are many ways Trump could do this, such as inflating the cost of maintenance or other expenses at his properties or using loans as income and then not paying them back. Trump’s finances are housed in a trust that includes more than 500 business entities, making his tax filing extremely complex. Many tax experts say an underfunded IRS is woefully overwhelmed by wealthy filers like Trump, whose lawyers and accountants can create endless streams of money to follow and simply wear down IRS auditors.

One of the congressional reports, written by the Joint Committee on Taxation, raised a host of questions about the IRS’ deferential treatment of Trump’s tax returns while Trump was president. The committee criticized the IRS for accepting the accuracy of Trump’s statements without question and for not appointing specialists to review unusual elements of Trump’s statements. The committee also listed several red flags that the IRS should take a closer look at, including the validity of a $105 million loss carried forward from year to year and unfounded charitable deductions of at least minus $21 million.

The House Ways and Means Committee has announced that it will soon release Trump’s full tax filings for 2015 through 2020, which will provide tax sleuths with a wealth of information that will help piece together Trump’s broader tax strategy. These statements will most likely list the sources of all his claimed business losses, which will help establish whether they are legitimate or not.

The release of Trump’s tax returns, which took years and involved multiple legal challenges, is a political boon for Democrats, who certainly don’t mind embarrassing Trump just as his political fortunes are fading. But Trump’s tax controversies also highlight some loopholes that Congress could fill if it chooses to act. One thing Congress could do is pass a law requiring the IRS to audit every president’s tax returns, instead of just complying with internal policy that any given president might push back against. The House of Representatives quickly passed such a bill on December 22, but the Senate is unlikely to pass it this year, which means a restart of the measure in 2023. capital gains tax rates that are the primary source of income for many wealthy people than the labor income that middle-class workers depend on.

Trump’s returns also make public the fact that Trump likely had very favorable IRS treatment for years, probably long before he became president. That doesn’t mean anyone will necessarily sue Trump for tax evasion, but the IRS is now in the position of having to prove that it’s not a lapdog that backfires when a pushy president applies pressure. The IRS will now appoint all the specialists needed to properly audit Trump’s complicated claims, which could cost Trump a lot of money if the agency denies millions in deductions. Trump will never be poor, but he always knew that a public preview of his tax returns would make him less wealthy.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman

