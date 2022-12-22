Prime Minister’s Covid meeting: Prime Minister Modi insists on wearing masks, increased testing, focus on genome sequencing





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on wearing masks, increased testing, emphasis on genome sequencing at a high-level meeting amid a rise in global Covid cases. “A comprehensive presentation was made on the global Covid-19 situation including rising cases in countries by Health Secretary and Member, NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has experienced a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity dropping to 0.14% in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh average daily cases were reported around the world for the past 6 weeks,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday. The prime minister warned against complacency and advised strict vigilance. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports, the PMO said. Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised states to audit specific Covid facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. “The Prime Minister has directed officials to step up testing and genome sequencing efforts. States have been urged to share more samples daily with INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSL) designated for sequencing new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate the implementation of required public health measures,” the PMO said. Modi urged everyone to follow proper Covid behavior at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Modi also insisted that this precautionary dose be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups. The Prime Minister has been informed that there is adequate availability in terms of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised regular monitoring of the availability and prices of essential medicines, the PMO said. The high-level meeting was attended by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister; Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation; SJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, as well as other ministers and senior officials. ALSO READ: Chinese returnee tests positive for Covid in Gujarat

