Three-quarters of UK businesses say Brexit deal hasn’t boosted business | Brexit

More than three-quarters of businesses say the government’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU has not helped them grow their business in the past two years, despite promises that Brexit terms were ready to work.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has prompted the business lobby group to present the government with five urgent recommendations to improve the deal, leaving many exporters struggling to sell to the EU in the current conditions.

More than half (56%) of BCC members surveyed who trade with the EU said they had encountered problems complying with new rules for exporting goods, while 45% reported problems in trade in services . Overall, as many as 77% of companies negotiating under the deal said it did not help them increase sales or grow.

BCC chief executive Shevaun Haviland said: Businesses feel like they are banging their heads against a brick wall as nothing has been done to help them, nearly two years after the TCA [trade and cooperation agreement] was first agreed. The longer the current problems go unchecked, the more EU traders go elsewhere and the greater the damage.

Group members, the majority of whom are small and medium-sized enterprises, highlighted the difficulties of administering EU VAT rules; inconsistent application of customs rules; and new limits on business travel.

On the regulatory front, two-thirds of members said they would prefer to continue using the EU’s CE product quality mark, rather than switch to the UK’s new post-Brexit equivalent, the UKCA.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: This is a damning report that shows the mess the Conservative government has created when it comes to trade policy. For more than three-quarters of businesses, to say that the agreements reached by the government do not help them to grow or increase their sales is unacceptable.

The ATT was at the heart of Boris Johnson’s ready-made Brexit deal. The then Prime Minister announced that he had been struck down on Christmas Eve two years ago.

It allows British goods to avoid EU tariffs, but imposes additional customs and regulatory checks and other non-tariff barriers, as Britain has chosen not to be part of the customs union and the EU single market.

The TCA is due to be revised in 2026, when it will have been in force for five years, but the BCC is asking the government to negotiate some changes immediately.

There are clearly structural issues embedded in the ACT that cannot be resolved until after its review in 2026. But as we indicated in our report to the government, some issues do not need to wait months negotiations or major reviews to be fixed, Haviland said.

A key demand is that the government seek to quickly resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, in order to stabilize trade relations with the EU.

Talks between the two sides over the protocol are continuing, after Rishi Sunak told US President Joe Biden that he would like to see the standoff ended before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

Controversial legislation championed by Liz Truss that would circumvent the protocol, which the EU had warned could lead to a trade war, appears to have been shelved for the time being while negotiations take place.

Other BCC proposals include seeking an agreement to lift veterinary controls on agri-food exports; and negotiate a waiver to the rule that requires small exporters to work with an EU-based tax representative, in order to collect VAT.

Echoing other trade bodies, including the Make UK group of manufacturers, the BCC also wants CE marking to continue to apply to products sold in Britain.

The BCC government’s call for action came as research from the Center for European Reform (CER) think tank claimed Brexit had slashed 5.5% of GDP and cost £40 billion in tax revenue.

In a reportCER John Springford compares Britain’s performance since Brexit with a basket of similar economies.

Using this approach, known as the doppelgnger method, he finds that the economy would likely have been 30 billion, or 5.5% smaller in the second quarter of 2022, than it might have been had Brexit not happened. had not taken place. This is in the upper range of recent estimates.

Springford argues that the weak economy has had a knock-on effect on public finances, contributing to Sunaks’ decision to raise taxes.

If the UK economy had grown at the look-alike rate, tax revenue would have been around £40billion more on an annual basis, he said.

Tory peer Gavin Barwell, who was previously Theresa Mays’ chief of staff during the then Prime Ministers’ tense Brexit negotiations, urged his colleagues to acknowledge the impact of EU exit on the economy .

Our politicians cannot continue to ignore this economic self-harm forever. That doesn’t mean we have to join, but it does mean that we have to lower the very damaging trade barriers we have introduced with our closest neighbours, he said.

A government spokesman said: The ATT is the largest duty-free, quota-free free trade agreement in the world. It secures access to the UK market in key service sectors and opens up new opportunities for UK businesses around the world. Despite tough global economic headwinds, UK-EU trade is rebounding, with recent data showing UK trade to EU and non-EU countries above pre-Covid levels .