Journey bandmates fight for Donald Trump and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ – National





Some songs become political anthems over time, but one Journey member made it clear he doesn’t want Don’t Stop Believin’ to become one.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon gave keyboardist Jonathan Cain a cease and desist order on a rendition of the band’s hit song Don’t Stop Believin’ performed by Cain at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Donald Trump.

In November, Cain, 71, sang the song while playing the keyboard onstage at the America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala. A chorus of several Republicans dressed in formal wear sang, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.

Read more: Justin Bieber nears deal to sell music catalog for $200 million: report

Read more

Justin Bieber nears deal to sell music catalog for $200 million: report

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake sang Dont Stop Believin’ with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain at a recent event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/dvSp1z62BX

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 23, 2022

The story continues under the ad

The cease and desist letter insisted that Cain “has no right to use Journey for politics.”

Cain’s wife, Paula White, is an American televangelist and “spiritual advisor” to Trump.

Schon, Cain and the band’s former singer, Steve Perry, are the original songwriters of the 1981 song Don’t Stop Believin’.

While Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when doing so on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely detrimental to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and its reach,” Schon, 68, argued in the letter. “Travel is not, and should not be, political.”

Read more: Tom Petty’s family files cease and desist after Trump plays ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at rally

Schon claimed that Cain’s use of the song at Republican Party events is “detrimental” to the Journey brand.

His politics should be his personal business. He should not capitalize on the Journeys brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the group,” the letter continued.

The relationship between Cain and Schon was already strained; a spokesperson for Cain said Schon was simply frustrated at losing in court and now falsely claims the song was used at political rallies.

trendy now

82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign

Justin Bieber tells fans not to buy ‘trash’ products at H&M

trendy now

A ‘crippling blizzard’ is expected in parts of southern Ontario, with further warnings issued elsewhere

That 90s Show trailer: The old gang (and their kids) reunite at Point Place

The story continues under the ad

Earlier this year, Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain who claimed he was denied access to an American Express credit card used by Journey. Cain then accused Schon of charging over US$1 million in improper personal expenses to the band’s card. The couple continue to debate the issue both publicly and in court.

Read more: Neil Young sues Donald Trump campaign over use of his music

In the stop and desist, Schon and his attorneys argued that Cain’s use of Don’t Stop Believin’ at a Republican event “lifted the band’s fans”.

The sentiment is evident on social media. One Twitter user wrote that “Journey has been dead to me since Cain’s Trump endorsement came out.” Another fan said, “Using Journeys music for a Trump event is an insult.”

0:52 Golden Globes 2023: House of Dragon, The Crown nominated for Best Drama TV Series

Previous video Next video

The story continues under the ad

Schon claimed that Cain’s use of the song would impact Journey’s “earning potential”, “particularly in light of the upcoming tour”.

Journey’s final tour, which will see Cain and Schon on stage, is set to begin January 27, 2023.

Read more: Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp libel lawsuit: ‘I never chose this’

On Thursday, Schon tweeted that Journey had long since decided not to be political.

“You don’t go because you will lose fans,” he wrote. “For me, music is for the whole world.”

It was agreed from the start with Herbie Herbert long before JC. It’s simple, you don’t go there because you will lose fans. For me music is for the whole world no segregation.

— NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) December 22, 2022

The story continues under the ad

He also claimed that Schon’s statement about “losing in court” was false.

“His statement is a lie,” Schon wrote Monday. He said the matter would be heard in court in February 2023.

His statement is a lie. We haven’t really gone to court yet. I filed an ex parte motion to try to speed things up, but the judge didn’t think it was a matter of life or death. He is to be heard in February. In fact, I didn’t lose the last time I won and Jon took advantage of that.

— NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) December 22, 2022

Journey isn’t the only band to complain about the use of their music for Trump’s political campaigns. In 2020, the Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump over the use of their music at his rallies.

Don’t Stop Believin’ is one of the most beloved classic rock songs of all time. The song regained popularity decades after its release when it was featured on the final episode of The Sopranosin 2007. And in 2009 the song took on new life when it was included in the first episode of the popular Glee TV show.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9367373/journey-donald-trump-dont-stop-believin-neal-schon-jonathan-cain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos