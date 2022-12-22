Indonesian national team against Cambodia will be assisted by RI President Joko Widodo, PSSI General President Mochamad Iriawan on SUGBK tour





Iriawan checked each side of SUGBK to make sure the place was ready to host the match between the Indonesian national team and Cambodia.

The Indonesian national team will host Cambodia in the 2022 AFF Cup Group A match on Friday, 12/23. Prior to the duel, PSSI General Chairman Mochamad Iriawan carried out a detailed inspection of the Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK) main stadium. All aspects west, east, north and south have not escaped Iriawan’s inspection. From the preparation of the stewards who will contribute to smoothing the course of the match, by simulating the entrance of spectators into the stadium, the operations center or the site command center, the ambulances, by checking the cleanliness of the toilets, etc Iriawan’s objective is to carry out an inspection to ensure that all aspects of SUGBK are ready to host the Indonesian national team game against Cambodia. He wants the match to be attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to go smoothly. “I also entered the area of ​​the SUGBK operations center to see so many monitoring screens, where from inside the room I was able to monitor all the events or activities that took place in SUGBK, at both inside, ringing two and ringing three in the streets to prepare for President Jokowi’s presence at SUGBK later,” Iriawan said. After checking, the familiar character called Iwan Bule said he was satisfied. He said SUGBK is fully ready to host 2022 AFF Cup matches. “SUGBK is indeed very suitable to be used in international matches like this. Thank God, in this AFF Cup tournament, we can resume competition in our proud stadium which will also be prepared for the U-World Cup. 20 2023,” he said. Most likely, Jokowi watched the game between the Indonesian national team and Cambodia. Indeed, the presidential security forces (Paspampres) have toured the SUGBK to prepare for the arrival of the country’s number one. “Thanks to Mr. President Jokowi, in the midst of his busy schedule as the number one of the Republic of Indonesia, it is planned to take time to attend the Indonesian national team competition at SUGBK “, did he declare. “Of course, it is an honor for the national team players when the president watches the competition live, and of course it becomes extra enthusiasm to give their best performance to the Indonesian football community,” he said. -he adds. Additionally, Iwan Bule said there were 239 stewards in the field. Officials have been informed of their duties and functions. “Stewards came from SUGBK, PSSI when on duty in the field, supervising the order of the spectators and giving persuasive instructions to the national team supporters. Meanwhile, the number of security guards in rings 2 and 3 have a total of 1500 so far and we are coordinating with the police OK to the stewards and the police, we also thank you for helping to ensure the smooth running and comfort of the spectators during the match afterwards. “ editors Choice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/id/berita/timnas-indonesia-vs-kamboja-akan-dihadiri-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-ketua-umum-pssi-mochamad-iriawan-sibuk-keliling-sugbk/bltfdf66fa3243160c1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos