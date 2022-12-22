Xi Jinping gave Putin an ultimatum and they say when they will finish the war in Ukraine. The response, sent by Medvedev

Xi Jinping has given Vladimir Putin an ultimatum and they will tell him when he will end the war in Ukraine, otherwise they will cut off all communication with him. And the Russian president sent him the answer through Dmitry Medvedev, who went to Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have urgently asked Vladimir Putin, through a letter, the exact dates when the war in Ukraine would end, and the head of the Kremlin sent him the answer through Dmitry Medvedev, who went to Beijing on Wednesday, they write. Daily Mail.

The English publication cites the Telegram channel General SVR, which is said to have links with the bodyguards of the Kremlin and Putin.

The Russian despot was reportedly questioned about the exact dates when he plans to end the bloody conflict in Ukraine by his Chinese counterpart, who threatened to cut communications if he did not get an answer.

According to the cited source, Dmitry Medvedev was sent to Beijing on Wednesday “as a postman” to deliver his leader’s response to Xi Jinping.

Medvedev, the Kremlin’s “court clown”

The Telegram channel in question is owned by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general known as Viktor Mihailovichi, who made a series of anti-Putin statements throughout the war.

Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been sent abroad by Putin in recent years and was recently described as a Kremlin ‘court clown’ for his highly anti-Western social media posts. . .

The general’s claims indicate that Putin faces strong pressure from China to end a war that is seriously disrupting the global economy.

The SVR general also said that Xi “asked Putin for a detailed plan with dates, in which the Russian president writes how and when he will end the war.”

Moreover, he claims that “only if there were such written explanations or, if you will, promises, the Chinese leader was ready to accept telephone conversations with Putin and discuss the possibility of a visit to Russia. next year”.

Beijing has made it clear it wants peace in Ukraine

“How far Putin’s letter convinced Xi Jinping, it will be clear whether the leaders of the two countries will have phone conversations in the near future or not,” the source said.

China’s official reports of the Beijing meeting pointed out that Medvedev handed Xi a letter “conveying friendly greetings and best wishes” to the Chinese leader.

On Ukraine, Xi stressed that he “has always decided his own position and policy based on the importance of the issue itself,” China Daily said.

However, there was a clear message underscoring the need for peace in Beijing’s accounts of the unexpected Xi-Medvedev meeting.

China “has an objective and fair position on this issue and has made active efforts to facilitate the peace talks,” the official Chinese publication wrote.

Xi “expressed the hope that relevant parties will exercise reason and restraint, engage in comprehensive dialogue and address each other’s security concerns through political means.”

But Medvedev claimed the war happened because of complex factors, which he did not explain.

How Putin was humiliated by his people during the last speech

In other news, Putin was further humiliated when his two top security officials – Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71 – were seen dozing off during his key speech on the Moscow’s defense policy.

Images and footage showed senior officials disappointed by the noisy conference. Putin has vowed not to limit military spending, expand the military to 1.5 million troops and raise the conscription age from 27 to 30 to cover his failure to take Ukraine by force .

Patrushev is a former head of the FSB’s counterintelligence service, now secretary of the Russian Security Council, a man widely regarded as the sinister architect of the war in Ukraine.

He is said to want his son Dmitry Patrushev, 45, Russia’s agriculture minister, to take Putin’s place if the latter resigns due to health issues.

Bortnikov is the current head of the dreaded FSB.

The quoted Telegram channel also reported: “There is no point in discussing the expanded meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, chaired by Putin.

“The head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and the Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, dozing peacefully during the chief’s speech, are living confirmation of the futility of the event.”

This couple weren’t the only ones having trouble staying awake while Putin was talking. Several of the best uniformed servicemen behind them struggled to concentrate on the words of the Russian dictator.