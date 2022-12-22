PM Modi in meeting on Covid situation warns against complacency, advises maintaining strict vigilance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to consider the Covid-19 situation in India, amid a Covid scare triggered by the alarming spike in cases around the world, particularly in China. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned against complacency and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports.

Prime Minister Modi has been told that India has seen a steady decline in the number of cases, with the average number of daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending December 22.

However, 5.9 lakh average daily cases have been reported globally for the past six weeks.

India has recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on December 22. The slight increase in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.

Here are the key points of PM Modi’s speech

-Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season

-The Prime Minister also stressed the need to step up testing and genomic sequencing.

-The precautionary dose should be encouraged especially for vulnerable groups and the elderly,” PM Modi said at the meeting.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that Covid is not over yet and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said.

-He stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.

-The Prime Minister also advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said.

-States have been asked to share more samples with designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSL) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.

This will support early detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate the taking of required public health measures, he said.

-PM Modi warned against complacency and advised strict vigilance

-Prime Minister Modi during the meeting also assessed the status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their implications for public health

-Underlining the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, Prime Minister Modi urged them to continue to work in the same selfless and dedicated manner

-PM Modi advised regular monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines. He was informed that there is sufficient availability of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.

(With PTI entries)