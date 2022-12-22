Trump is seeking to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit of E. Jean Carroll Says New Law Violates New York Constitution





Former President Trump on Wednesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll previously filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president for statements he made about the alleged incident. On Thanksgiving Day, she filed a new lawsuit that also added a battery charge in response to a new New York state law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for sex crimes.

Trump’s attorneys in a filing Wednesday argued that the law, titled The Adult Survivors Act, is not valid under the due process protections of the New York Constitution.

They further claimed that Carroll’s defamation allegations failed to meet the legal standard of redress, arguing that the judge should dismiss the case in its entirety.

Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine, claims the former president sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump vehemently denies the assault took place and says he didn’t know her.

Carroll initially sued Trump for allegedly defaming her by casting doubt on her credibility and defacing her appearance, including during a 2019 interview with The Hill in which Trump said Carroll was “totally” lying and “not my guy”.

The new lawsuit adds an additional allegation of defamation based on a statement Trump released in October, and it notably also targets newly enacted state law.

“E. Jean Carroll’s new complaint is nothing more than a tired repeat of her first action,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement. Surviving Adults, which was crafted with the admirable purpose of upholding the rights of those who have been sexually abused. Ultimately, the President spoke the truth when he denied his claims, and we will continue to fight to protect his First Amendment rights.

Habba, in Wednesday’s filing, argued that the Adult Survivors Act is “fundamentally flawed law,” citing court precedent that a New York law reviving previously barred claims must be a reasonable response to remedy a injustice in order to comply with the constitutional clause.

Trump’s team argued that the new law, which gives individuals a year to file complaints for previously prohibited sexual offenses, “does not remedy any specific and identifiable injustice, but merely provides a second bite to the apple for claims that go back a long time”. waived.

The state previously enacted a separate law that provided a two-year window for survivors of child sexual abuse to file barred claims.

Federal judge rules against HHS program allowing teens to have confidential birth control Georgia man pleads guilty to federal hate crime after shooting at convenience stores

This law was also challenged under the Due Process Clause of the state Constitution, but a judge ultimately upheld the law. Trump’s team argued that the earlier law was different because it was narrowly tailored to protect a particularly vulnerable population.

Robbie Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, expressed optimism that Trump’s removal would fail in a statement.

“We look forward to starting the trial on April 17, 2023,” Kaplan said. “Based on the discussion at the judicial conference yesterday morning, we expect Judge Kaplan to quickly dismiss Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay Ms Carroll’s day in court.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3785313-trump-seeks-to-dismiss-e-jean-carroll-sexual-assault-lawsuit-says-new-law-violates-ny-constitution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos