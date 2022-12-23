Transcripts from January 6 show how Trump’s allies provided his defense





Newly released transcripts from the House Jan. 6 committee reveal a pattern of stonewalling and obfuscation by those in former President Donald Trump’s orbit. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson told the panel that Stefan Passantino, one of Trump’s lawyers, coached her to avoid giving relevant testimony.

And witnesses like Charlie Kirk and Jenna Ellis have pleaded their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in response to the most basic questions, such as their level of education or previous employment. This is consistent with the executive summary of the reports, released on Monday, which includes a section on efforts to avoid testifying, evidence of obstruction and witness credibility assessments, detailing witnesses not only taking the fifth, but pretending of not remembering the events and apologizing to the White House afterwards.

These findings aren’t as sexy or explosive as those that focus on Trump’s direct culpability. But to understand how Jan. 6 happened and how to prevent it from happening again, the attempted obstruction by Trump cronies may be the most important revelation of all.

Trump’s actions are so outrageous and dangerous that it’s tempting to imagine that if we could just put him behind bars in an orange jumpsuit, we’d be fine. But the scale and scale of the interconnected strands leading up to Jan. 6 make it clear that Trump could never have pulled off his coup alone. Trump’s lawyers, his chief of staff, and members of Congress all acted in concert toward the same undemocratic and illegal goal: they were what I like to call Trump’s infrastructure, giving structure to his attempted coup. state and supporting it. This is, of course, a double-edged sword: when you have lots of cooks in the kitchen, you have lots of witnesses to your crime, which, for the FBI or a congressional committee, is an advantage.

Trump understands this, which is why obstructing investigations into his conduct has been his go-to crime since he began his presidency. During the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump repeatedly tried to discredit or outright fire the special counsel, granted pardons to those willing to lie in his name and intimidated others who cooperated with law enforcement.

The second article of impeachment following Trump’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine was Obstruction of Congress (foreshadowing, anyone?). The article details how Trump, without just cause or excuse, ordered agencies, offices and officials of the executive branch not to comply with [congressional] subpoenas. One of the potential crimes that prompted the FBI’s search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was obstruction of justice, for failure to turn over all classified documents in response to a subpoena; the certification filed by his lawyers incorrectly claimed that there were no more classified documents remaining in the compound.

The range of crimes that include obstruction of justice, including making false statements, tampering with witnesses and concealing evidence, are often reduced to mere procedural crimes. The insinuation is that these aren’t real crimes, but what the FBI uses when they can’t get you for anything else. It is true that these crimes exist independently of any other substantive criminal act. As I liked to tell my interlocutors when I was in the FBI, Martha Stewart did not go to prison for insider trading, as many people think. She went to jail for lying to the FBI and obstructing justice.

Trump’s larger model signals to his supporters that they will be rewarded for helping him, including by frustrating the investigative process.

But in many ways, procedural torts are on a par with substantive torts: by ensuring that the investigative process works without taint or interference, it ensures that we get to the truth. When the process fails, the truth can be obscured, as Trump well knows. Special Counsel Robert Mueller noted in his final report that due to witnesses’ attempts to conceal and destroy evidence, his office could not rule out the possibility that the unavailable information sheds light (or sheds new light) on the events described in the report.

(It should be noted that despite lying to the FBI as a crime of process, Special Counsel John Durham, who has been widely hailed as a hero on the right for investigating investigators in the Russia case , ended up bringing only three indictments, all for making false statements.)

The Jan. 6 committee revealed it was aware Monday of President Trump’s multiple efforts to contact select committee witnesses, adding that the Justice Department was aware of at least one such circumstance. But Trump’s larger model signals to his supporters that they will be rewarded for helping him, including by frustrating the investigative process.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has exercised his power of pardon to exonerate people who lied to the FBI, such as Scooter Libby and Rod Blagojevich, demonstrating that he believed these procedural crimes were most deserving of pardon. At the end of his presidency, he pardoned those who actively lied to investigators or Congress on his behalf. It is not surprising that several members of Congress have all requested and expected a pardon for their complicity on January 6th.

Many, if not most, of these instances of obstruction may not be criminally prosecutable acts. After all, invoking the Fifth is a constitutional right, and it’s not illegal to ask for a pardon. But they point to a broader pattern of complicity by a wide range of people who saw only benefits in allowing past presidents’ misconduct; we must not lose sight of this in the frenzy of bringing the hammer down on Trump. People like Trump can only succeed if there are enablers willing to do their bidding. We should focus on all avenues of accountability, including public exposure, ethics and disciplinary procedures, and (especially) the ballot box to deter such people in the future.

