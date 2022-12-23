In a first since July, Turkey does not introduce an interest rate cut





The Turkish Central Bank announces that it will keep the interest rate at 9% due to the recession and geopolitical uncertainties.

Headquarters of the Turkish Central Bank in Ankara (AA). The Turkish Central Bank announced on Thursday that it would not lower its interest rate, currently at 9%, a first since last July. The bank justified its decision by saying it was due to concerns over economic recession caused by geopolitical challenges and rate hikes. “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) constant at 9%,” the central bank said. Official data released earlier in October revealed that inflation in Turkey jumped to a 24-year high, topping 83% in September, just after Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates. Read more: Turkey maintains floating exchange rate, 5% inflation in 2022 Ankara previously followed the Western banking trend by raising interest rates in a bid to tackle the country’s runaway inflation, which analysts say will only cause a recession. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier called the higher rates “the biggest enemy”. Erdogan focused on growth ahead of the upcoming elections in June 2023, repeatedly voicing his stance against rising rates. In line with its vision, the central bank cut the key rate to 12% from 13% last month, while the president insists on more cuts. It should be noted that Turkey, faced with an economic crisis and the deterioration of its currency, the Turkish lira, is seeking to revive its relations with the Gulf countries, with which its ties have been strained since the so-called Arab Spring. Read more: Turkish lira nears all-time lows as it slides again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/economics/in-a-first-since-july-turkey-does-not-introduce-cuts-on-inte The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos