Partygate inquiry MPs thwart Boris Johnson’s lawyer because he can’t reveal lawyer’s opinion

Boris Johnson is being barred from revealing his top lawyer’s opinion on a Partygate investigation, he revealed last night.
The former Prime Minister has been told he cannot publish Lord Pannick’s views on the legitimacy of the House of Commons Privileges Committee inquiry.
But leading legal affairs experts say MPs should release the document because of the huge public interest in the case.
Mr Johnson could lose his seat if he is found to have misled the Commons over lockdown-breaking rallies while in Downing Street.
Boris Johnson is prevented from revealing Lord Pannick’s opinion on the Partygate inquiry
Chaired by veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman, the commission has been investigating for eight months without holding a public meeting.
The refusal to allow publication of Lord Pannick’s advice was revealed by legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg.
“People should be allowed to consider its arguments and decide for themselves whether the procedures adopted by the committee are fair,” he wrote.
“Despite what the committee seems to think, this is not partisan politics. It’s about processes and procedures.
“These provisions need public support if the commission’s final report is to inspire confidence.
‘What does he have to lose by being open with us?’
Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg said: ‘People should be allowed to consider his arguments and decide for themselves whether the procedures adopted by the committee are fair’
Former Parliamentary Counsel Alex Horne agreed, saying: ‘This inquiry is a matter of significant public interest.
“As such, the Privileges Committee would be well advised to release any new material early in the new year, along with any commentary/rebuttal it deems necessary.”
He acknowledged that there was often a delay between a committee’s receipt of the evidence and its publication: “They would have every right to publish Pannick’s final submission next year in combination with a thoughtful response provided that be done with reasonable dispatch.”
The as-yet-unpublished legal opinion is the latest salvo in a long-running dispute over the mandate of the MPs’ inquiry, which was launched in April and has been branded a witch hunt by Mr Johnson’s supporters.
It was initially thought he could only be held in contempt of Parliament if he was found to have deliberately lied when he assured the Commons a year ago that all guidelines had been followed.
However, the committee unexpectedly said in July that its intent would not be considered.
The committee dismissed Lord Pannick’s criticism after calling the inquiry ‘fundamentally flawed’ and ‘unfair’.
In September, just before Mr Johnson’s resignation, Lord Pannick called the inquiry ‘fundamentally flawed’ and ‘unfair’. The KC said it should only look into whether Mr Johnson had knowingly misled the House, and that to do otherwise would have a chilling effect on ministers’ statements.
The committee dismissed Lord Pannick’s criticisms later that month, saying they were based on a “systemic misunderstanding of parliamentary process”.
We know that the lawyer has since written a rebuttal to the deputies and that this document was sent to the committee.
But Mr Johnson’s lawyer, Nick Vamos of Peters & Peters, said the committee would not publish it and would not allow the former prime minister to do so himself.
A spokesman for the Privileges Committee said: “The Committee remains committed to fairness and natural justice, and is being advised on the process by senior House of Commons staff and the former Principal Chairman of the Courts and Justice of the Court of Appeal, Sir Ernest Ryder.”
Mr Johnson was approached for a comment last night.
